Cashel are Kings against Queens University in All-Ireland League

All-Ireland League Division 2A

CASHEL 35 V 15 QUEENS UNIVERSITY

Cashel came back with a bang from the defeat at Navan with a comprehensive win in the All Ireland League over Queens University on Saturday last at Spafield.

Cashel played with a strong wind in the first half but it was Queens who dominated the first ten minutes. Then a break by Jonty Rae brought play inside the Queens 22. Cashel were awarded a penalty which they kicked to the corner. A good maul brought play to the try line and Niall Fitzgerald touched down. They repeated the performance eight minutes later following a very good passing movement involving backs and forwards. They had to work harder on this occasion with the maul and after a number of phases Michael Casey dived over for the try. Jonty Rae converted.

Cashel were in control at this stage but with the strong wind to be faced in the second half more scores would be required. It was Queens, however, who were next to score. Cashel were deep inside the Queens 22 but lost possession. The Queens second row broke the first tackle and showed a clean pair of heels to the Cashel team as he raced 90 metres for an excellent try.

Jonty Rae who put in an oustanding performance for Cashel in their win over Queens University

A very competitive first half came to a close with Cashel leading 14 points to 5.

The second half saw Kevin O'Connor score his first AIL Ireland League try - judging him on his first two games we will be seeing him score a lot more tries in the future. He is a very talented player with a great future. Rae converted.

Queens were quick to respond and they did so three minutes later when a sweeping passing movement led to a try. Ten minutes later they were attacking again with the wind and torrential rain behind them. The Cashel defence was excellent and they cleared their lines. On 62 minutes another sweeping movement by Cashel led to an excellent try scored and again converted by Jonty Rae. Ten minutes later from a scrum on half way the ball went to Alan McMahon who broke through the Queens defence, passed to Jonty Rae who scored and converted another try.

Queens had the last word with a try in injury time. It did not matter as Cashel had secured a try bonus point win to keep them in the race. Final score Cashel 35 Queens 15.

There were some excellent performances for Cashel but the day belonged to Jonty Rae who had an outstanding game, scoring two tries, converting five and giving and giving the long inside pass to Kevin O'Connor for his try.

Kevin O'Connor who scored his first AIL Ireland League try for Cashel against Queens University.

The bonus point win stretched Cashel's lead over Navan to four points as Navan were lucky to defeat Galwegians with a late try on a scoreline of 7 points to 5.

Highfield continue to lead the way following another bonus point win.

Cashel's next outing is a Friday night game away against UL/Bohemians on February 15.

Cashel team (1-20) I Miljak, N Fitzgerald, J Kendrick, R Moran, I Rquibi, E Leamy, J Ryan (Capt), M Casey, K O'Connor, D Lyons, L Cady, C Cashman, F Kelleher, R Kingston, J Rae, M Kelly, C O'Donnell, T Anglim, A McMahon, A Barron.