Loreto Clonmel ensure that Schools Ladies Football title stays in Tipperary

Munster Ladies Gaelic Football Post-Primary Schools Senior A Cup Final replay

Loreto Clonmel 1-8 John The Baptist Hospital 0-4



Loreto Clonmel are still the best Ladies Gaelic Football Schools football team in the province, after they retained their Munster A title with this comprehensive defeat of John The Baptist Community School, Hospital, in the replayed final at Bansha today, Friday.

The first game was a close affair, the outcome of which could have tilted in either direction. However the Clonmel team left no room for argument on this occasion, winning back-to-back titles in some style with a consistent and powerful performance from start to finish.

“You’ll never beat Loreto”, their supporters sang before the start and during the game. That’s exactly how the Limerick players must feel for this season at least, after they failed to get the better of the Clonmel side after two attempts.

Wild celebrations greeted the Loreto victory, and when those celebrations have died down they will focus their attention on an All-Ireland semi-final against the Ulster champions.

On a bright but extremely cold afternoon, John the Baptist school made a lively start. Points from Emma Morrissey (after 30 seconds) and Anna Rose Kennedy’s free gave them an early lead. After Ava Fennessy had opened Loreto’s account from a free, the Hospital school had the perfect opportunity to extend their advantage when they were awarded a penalty after the Clonmel goalkeeper Eimear McKeown was harshly judged to have fouled Andrea O’Sullivan in what looked like a 50-50 challenge directly in front of the posts.

McKeown was injured in the collision, but after treatment she recovered sufficiently to block Anna Rose Kennedy’s 19th minute penalty.

That vital save inspired Loreto and spurred them on to greater heights. Caoimhe Mulcahy equalised after a great run by Ava Fennessy and within a minute Saoirse Keating followed up with another point to put them ahead for the first time. It was a lead they were never to surrender.

After a converted Ava Fennessy free edged Loreto further in front, they received a massive boost on the stroke of half time when Orla Winston won possession and played in her midfield partner Kellyann Hogan, who despite the close attention of a few Limerick defenders kept her cool and rolled a low shot into the corner of the net.

Roisin O’Carroll replied with Hospital’s first score in 27 minutes and in that opening half they kicked eight wides, double the Loreto’s total.

Ahead at the interval by 1-4 to 0-3, Loreto went on to control the second half. They had three wides at the beginning of the half, after Ava Fennessy had raced clear to find the target in the first minute, but they had no need to worry about those missed chances.

The defence, marshalled by Brigita Valuntaite and Sadhbh Hallinan and with sterling performances by Niamh Martin, Brid McMaugh, Veerle Van Der Wall and Gretta Nugent, worked overtime to put the shackles on the Limerick forwards.

It spoke volumes for their defensive solidity that they restricted the Limerick attack to just two points from play over the hour, and just a single point (from a free) in the second half.

Ava Fennessy, who led the attack with some aplomb, fought her way through for a fine point to put her side in front by 1-6 to 0-3 at the three-quarter mark.

Captain Anna Carey and Orla Winston, both of whose influence increased as the game progressed, provided the opening for the equally prominent Kellyann Hogan to kick a mighty point with 10 minutes of normal time remaining and now the Loreto supporters were in full cry, sensing that victory was within touching distance.

Hospital had to wait 24 minutes for their only score of the second half, which came from Anna Rose Kennedy’s free, but by that stage there was no prospect of them forcing their way back into contention.

Not even the loss of Brigita Valuntaite, who was sent off when she received a second yellow card near the end, could disrupt Loreto’s rhythm. Eimear Quirke especially, Aine Fitzgerald, Caoimhe Mulcahy and Saoirse Keating also played starring roles in the win and the Clonmel side put the icing on the cake with a late point from Ava Fennessy’s free.

John the Baptist school played their part in a thoroughly enjoyable final that spanned two games. In this replay captain Andrea O’Sullivan, Anna Rose Kennedy, Maeve Barry and Lucy Ryan gave everything for the cause.

Loreto Clonmel - Eimear McKeown, Sadhbh Hallinan, Veerle Van Der Wall, Gretta Nugent, Niamh Martin, Brigita Valuntaite, Brid McMaugh, Kellyann Hogan (1-1), Orla Winston, Aine Fitzgerald, Anna Carey (captain), Eimear Quirke, Caoimhe Mulcahy (0-1), Ava Fennessy (0-5, 3 frees) and Saoirse Keating (0-1).

Substitutes - Anna Morris for Caoimhe Mulcahy, Ciara Ryan for Saoirse Keating (both 60 minutes), Lorraine Dunne for Aine Fitzgerald, Ciara Corbett for Gretta Nugent and Ciara Slattery for Eimear Quirke (all 62 minutes).

John The Baptist Hospital - Jane Casey, Ciara Hynes, Emma English, Eva Butler, Maeve Barry, Chloe O’Dwyer, Lucy Ryan, Caitlin Kennedy, Andrea O’Sullivan (captain), Roisin Carroll (0-1), Emma Morrissey (0-1), Sinead McElligott, Ashling Ryan, Anna Rose Kennedy (0-2 frees) and Katie Heelan.

Substitutes - Isabel O’Rourke for Roisin O’Carroll (45 minutes), Moya Bourke for Ashling Ryan (45 minutes), Gillian Kemp for Ciara Hynes (58 minutes), Caoimhe Real for Sinead McElligott and Sarah Jane Cooke for Andrea O’Sullivan (both 60 minutes).

Referee - Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry).

