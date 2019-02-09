NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Two changes on Tipperary football team to take on Donegal in Semple Stadium
O'Reilly makes league debut in goal
Tipperary captain Conor Sweeney
The Tipperary team to play Donegal in their Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 3 fixture in Semple Stadium at 2pm on Sunday next, February 10th, has been announced by manager Liam Kearns.
There are two changes from last week’s starting XV with Michael O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials) making his full league debut replacing the injured Evan Comerford in goal, with Kevin O’Halloran (Portroe) also starting up front.
The team is as follows;
1. Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials
2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
3. John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney
4. Emmett Moloney - Drom-Inch
5. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
6. Daire Brennan – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
8. Steven O'Brien - Ballina
9. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
10. Philip Austin - Borrisokane
11. Liam Casey - Cahir
12. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
13. Kevin O’Halloran - Portroe
14. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) - Ballyporeen
15. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
16. Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers
17. Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan
18. Dan O’Meara – Kiladangan
19. Paddy Codd -Killenaule
20. Conal Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
21. Paul Shanahan – Upperchurch-Drombane
22. Ben Hyland – Fr. Sheehy’s
23. Tommy Lowry – Arravle Rovers
24. Darragh O’Leary – Ardfinnan
25. Michael Barlow – Ardfinnan
26. Jack Delahunty - Newport
