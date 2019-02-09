Two changes on Tipperary football team to take on Donegal in Semple Stadium

The Tipperary team to play Donegal in their Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 3 fixture in Semple Stadium at 2pm on Sunday next, February 10th, has been announced by manager Liam Kearns.

There are two changes from last week’s starting XV with Michael O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials) making his full league debut replacing the injured Evan Comerford in goal, with Kevin O’Halloran (Portroe) also starting up front.

The team is as follows;

1. Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials

2. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

3. John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney

4. Emmett Moloney - Drom-Inch

5. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

6. Daire Brennan – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

8. Steven O'Brien - Ballina

9. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

10. Philip Austin - Borrisokane

11. Liam Casey - Cahir

12. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Kevin O’Halloran - Portroe

14. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) - Ballyporeen

15. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

16. Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers

17. Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan

18. Dan O’Meara – Kiladangan

19. Paddy Codd -Killenaule

20. Conal Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

21. Paul Shanahan – Upperchurch-Drombane

22. Ben Hyland – Fr. Sheehy’s

23. Tommy Lowry – Arravle Rovers

24. Darragh O’Leary – Ardfinnan

25. Michael Barlow – Ardfinnan

26. Jack Delahunty - Newport