Ryan Lambe's goal wins Clonmel Town v Old Bridge derby game

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION PREMIER LEAGUE

CLONMEL TOWN 1 v 0 OLD BRIDGE

Clonmel Town took the three points that were on offer on Sunday afternoon as they beat already relegated Old Bridge what was a fairly innocuous local derby, with the visitors already relegated and the home side having an eye on their upcoming FAI Junior Cup quarter-final.

The hosts had plenty of chances in the opening half hour but some resolute defending from the Bridge kept it level at the half time break. Town with the aid of a strong wind begun the second half as they left off and within five minutes broke the deadlock with the only goal of the game when an in swinging cross which came back off the bar following a Jamie Ahearne header, and Ryan Lambe curled a wonderful effort back into the top corner past the helpless Emmett Ryan.

They pushed on to try to double their lead but that goal never came though they went close numerous occasions. Bridge had a glorious chance at the death through Owen Leahy to steal a point but his effort just rolled wide of Brandon O’Callaghan in goal and the home side took the points.

