Busy weekend ahead on the GAA front in Tipperary - all the fixtures

It looks like a very busy bank holiday weekend ahead for sport with a world of hurling and football games down for decision, both at inter-county and on the Tipperary’s club scene, not forgetting the traditional St. Patrick’s Day showpiece of the All-Ireland club finals from Croke Park on Sunday.

It is Saturday though that will concern Tipperary followers most of all, with both county hurlers and county footballers in action in important league games.

The footballers will tackle Kildare in Newbridge (2.30 pm) while Tipperary hurlers will entertain Dublin in a National League quarter-final game at Semple Stadium with throw-in at 4.30 pm.

As Tipp team manager Liam Sheedy put it after last Sunday’s victory over Cork - “it’s a nice place to be it’s another competitive match,” knowing full well that had Tipp not done the business in Ballintemple on Sunday they would have had to make do with challenge games and the likes between now and May 12.

Tipp’s performance on Sunday - their best so far in 2019 - should give them a confidence boost for the visit of the Metropolitans to Semple. A win here would set up another tilt at All-Ireland champions Limerick and the kind of engagement that Sheedy would like to have to help him towards finalising his starting fifteen for the summer.

“When you get to the end of the league you kind of get to the stage when you know 10 or 12 of your starting 15,” he commented on Sunday after his side’s 13-points win. There’s still a bit to go but Tipp suddenly now have competition for starting places and that’s no bad thing ahead of a quarter-final.

Under new manager, Mattie Kenny, Dublin won four of their five encounters in Division 1B to take top spot. Of most significance were the results against Galway and Waterford; they beat the Deise by 1-26 to 4-15 in Parnell Park, and suffered their only defeat of the campaign to Galway in Salthill 0-20 to 1-11.

Twelve months ago Tipp and Dublin also met in a quarter-final in Croke Park when, in a very strange game, Tipp recovered from a worrying start to eventually ease home by 11 points. The slow and complacent start to that game wouldn’t want to be repeated this time round. Dublin will hope to put in a fully committed performance to gauge exactly where they are themselves in their progress towards the Leinster championship.

Tipp’s team won’t be announced until Friday night and it will be interesting to see what selection is put forward. After the win over Cork, Liam Sheedy pointed out “I’ve got really good competition for places and next weekend is another opportunity to see some more.” Nothing brings on a team like success and hopefully the form of Sunday last can be maintained against Dublin on Saturday and beyond that again.

COUNTY GAA FIXTURES

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

County Hurling League Div 1 - Group 1 Round 2

Clonoulty 20:00 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Clonoulty/Rossmore

CHL Div 1 - Group 2 Round 2

Borrisoleigh 20:00, Drom-Inch V Thurles Sarsfields

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

CHL Div 2 - Group 2 Round 2

Ballinderry 12:00 Shannon Rovers V Newport

CHL Div 4 - Group 1 Round 2

Sean Treacy Park 12:00 Father Sheehys V Arravale Rovers

CHL Div 2 - Group 1 Round 2

Clonmel Sportsfield 13:00, St Mary's V Carrick Swans

CHL Div 4 - Group 2 Round 2

Outside Field Thurles 13:00, Thurles Sarsfields V Skeheenarinky

CHL Div 5 Round 2

Templemore 13:00, JK Brackens V Ballylooby/Castlegrace

CHL Div 3 - Group 1 Round 2

The Ragg 14:30, Drom-Inch V Ballybacon/Grange

CHL Div 4 - Group 1 Round 2

Castleiney 14:30, Loughmore- Castleiney V Mullinahone

Grangemockler/Ballyneale, 16:00, Grangemockler Ballyneale V Boherlahan Dualla

CHL Div 4 - Group 2 Round 2

Cloneen 16:45, St Patrick's V Moycarkey-Borris

CHL Div 2 - Group 2 Round 2

O’Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, 17:00, Ballingarry V Golden-Kilfeacle

SUNDAY, MARCH 17

County U/21 (A) Football Championship Final

Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 16:00, Cahir V JK Brackens (ET)

CHL Div 2 - Group 1 Round 2

Leahy Park Cashel 10:30, Cashel King Cormacs V Holycross/Ballycahill

Dolla 11:00, Clonakenny V Silvermines

CHL Div 2 - Group 2 Round 2

Lorrha 11:00, Lorrha-Dorrha V Ballina

CHL Div 1 - Group 1 Round 2

Saint Michael’s Park, Toomevara, 12:00, Toomevara V Roscrea

CHL Division 1 - Group 2 Round 2

Littleton 12:00, Moycarkey-Borris V Borris-Ileigh

CHL Div 2 - Group 1 Round 2

Borrisokane 12:00, Borrisokane V Templederry Kenyons

CHL Div 2 - Group 2 Round 2

Mullinahone 12:00 Mullinahone V JK Brackens

CHL Div 3 - Group 1 Round 2

Puckane 12:00, Kildangan V Ballinahinch

Boherlahan 12:00, Boherlahan Dualla V Moyne/Templetuohy

Lattin Cullen Gaels 12:00, Lattin Cullen Gaels V Cappawhite

CHL Div 3 - Group 2 Round 2

Clonoulty 12:00, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Moyle Rovers

Gortnahoe 12:00, Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Moneygall

Bansha 12:00, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Kilsheelan-Kilcash

CHL Div 4 - Group 2 Round 2

Davin Park 12:00, Carrick Davins V Rockwell Rovers

CHL Div 5 Round 2

Ned Hall Park 12:00, Clonmel Óg V Newcastle

Kickham Park Thurles 15:00, Thurles Gaels V Cappawhite

County U-21 B Football Final

Bansha, 3 pm, Kilsheelan Kilcash v Moyne Templetuohy/Thurles Gaels (ET)

MONDAY, MARCH 18

CHL Div 1 - Group 1 Round 2

MacDonagh Park 11:30, Nenagh Éire Óg V Loughmore-Castleiney

CHL Div 1 - Group 2 Round 2

Cloughjordan 14:00, Kilruane Mac Donaghs V Upperchurch-Drombane

Kilcolman 17:00, Burgess V Kildangan

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

CHL Div 1 - Group 1 Round 2

Borrisoleigh 20:00, Portroe V Killenaule

WEST TIPPERARY FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

The Bridge House West Tipp MFC B Group 1 Round 2

New Inn, 20:00, Golden-Kilfeacle V Rockwell/Rosegreen.Referee: Padraig Skeffington

MONDAY, MARCH 18

West Tipp MFC A Round 3

Sean Treacy Park, 17:00, Arravale Rovers V Cashel King Cormacs. Referee: Paddy Russell

Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 17:00, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams Eire Òg Annacarty/Galtee Rovers. Referee: Michael Duffy (Unconfirmed)

West Tipp MFC B Group 1 Semi-Final

17:00, Winner Rockwell/Rosegreen v Golden V Winner Clonoulty v Aherlow Gaels. (ET)

West Tipp MFC B Group 2 Semi-Final

Cappawhite 19:00, Cappawhite Gaels V Loser Rockwell/Rosegreen v Golden (ET)

SUNDAY, MARCH 24

West Tipp MFC A Round 1

Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 12:00, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Cashel King Cormacs

SOUTH TIPP GAA FIXTURES

SUNDAY, MARCH 17

South Tipperary Minor A Football Championship 2019 Round 4

Clonmel Sportsfield, 12:00, Clonmel Commercials V BYE

Ned Hall Park, 12:00, Grangemockler Ballyneale V Anner Gaels

Ardfinnan, 12:00, Ballyporeen V Moyle Rovers. Referee: Martin Doyle

Monroe, 12:00, Carrick Swans V Cahir. Referee: Sean Lonergan

South Tipperary Minor B Football Championship 2019 Round 4

Killenaule, 12:00, Ballingarry V Mullinahone. Referee: Paul Guinan (U)

Marlfield, 12:00, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Ardfinnan Gaels. Referee: Luke Foran (U)