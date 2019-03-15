Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore rides second Cheltenham winner at odds of 50/1

Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore can do no wrong at Cheltenham.

After her first win at the famous festival on Tuesday, she followed up today with her second win of the week as she steered 50-1 shot Minella Indo to victory in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

Blackmore demonstrated supreme confidence on the Henry de Bromhead-trained winner, pushing on to lead turning for home, with Minella Indo finding plenty after jumping the last to pull away from 4-1 favourite Commander Of Fleet, who in turn was well clear of third home Allaho.

The Killenaule woman was securing her first Grade One win at the Festival,