Tipperary athlete Sean Tobin from Clonmel on Irish team for world cross country championships

Clonmel’s Sean Tobin has been selected on the Irish team for the World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark on Saturday next.

Sean had a fantastic run last December in the European Cross-Country Championships in Tilburg when finishing 10th.

He then went on a training camp to Australia for ten weeks and he came back and ran a brilliant 3000m in the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow in early March, narrowly missing out on a place in the final.

Since then he has continued to train well with this event in mind.

Sean has a wealth of experience at running in major Cross-Country Championships have competed in a number of European Junior, Under23 and Senior Cross-Country events since making his debut at the European Junior Cross-Country Championships in Valenje, Spain in 2011.

The only other Clonmel AC runner to represent his country at the World Cross Country Championship was John Fitzgerald in 1989 when they took place in Stavanger, Norway. The Club wishes Sean the very best of luck at this prestigious championship.