Old Bridge get their first win of season on last day of Tipperary league

CLONMEL CREDIT UNION PREMIER LEAGUE

OLD BRIDGE 2 v 1 PEAKE VILLA

They may have had to wait until the final game of the season, and they may have had to play this “home game” in Thurles, but a battling Old Bridge finally picked up their first win of the campaign last Sunday, and in doing so pretty much ended Villa’s slim hopes of catching St Michael’s at the head of the Premier League table.

The Bridge really looked up for the game and took the lead in the twenty second minute when veteran Eoin Leahy beat two defenders and delivered a beautiful left footed effort giving the home keeper no chance.

Peake upped their game after this and began creating numerous chances, finally pulling the game level with a belter by Pippy Carroll from all of 25 yards out.

Both sides created plenty of chances in the second period with neither wishing to be satisfied with a draw, and seven minutes in the Bridge re-took the lead when a Sean Maher strike found the net.

The game became a little fractious with both sides seeing players sent to the line, but the Clonmel side defended stoutly to finish out the game with their precious win which saved them from a season long whitewash.