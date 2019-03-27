Tipperary to host soccer camps for young girls across the county over Easter

The Aviva Soccer Sisters Easter Football Festival has announced camps in Tipperary. Launched by media personality Yvonne Connolly and daughter Ali (13), this year’s Soccer Sisters programme has been revamped, now offering free camps over the Easter period (April 15 – 26) for girls aged between 6 – 14 years old.

Over 6,000 girls from clubs around the country are expected to take part.

The free camps in Tipperary are as follows:

→ 15th & 16th April - Ballymackey FC - Ballinree, Nenagh - Age 6 to 14

→ 15th & 16th April - Cahir Park AFC - Ardfinnan Road, Cahir - Age 6 to 12

→ 17th April - Clonmel Town FC - Dr. Pat O'Callaghan Complex, Cashel Road, Clonmel - Age 8 to 14

→ 17th & 18th April - Newport Town AFC - Derryleigh Park, Newport- Age 6 to 14

→ 17th & 18th April - BT Harps - Priory Place , Roscrea Road, Templemore - Age 6 to 14

→ 17th & 18th April - Holycross FC - Glenbane, Holycross - Age 6 to 14

→ 23rd & 24th April - Moneygall FC - Moneygall- Age 6 to 14

→ 23rd & 24th April -Killavilla United AFC - Timeighter, Roscrea - Age 6 to 14

→ 23rd & 24th April -Killenaule/Moyglass Scoil Ruain - Killenauel- Age 6 to 12

→ 25th & 26th April - Borrisokane FC - Borrisokane- Age 6 to 14

You can register for these camps by visiting www.soccersisters.ie

Tipperary clubs will be in with a chance to win a place at the Aviva Soccer Sisters Dream Camp, which will take place at Aviva Stadium on May 29, where players will get the opportunity to play on the same field as their national heroes.

Parents and coaches will be invited to nominate their clubs for a dream day out in the stadium. Details will be announced via Aviva’s social channels in the coming weeks.