Peter O'Reilly Cup final the highlight in Tipperary soccer this weekend

As the Tipperary soccer calendar comes to business end of the season, the highlight amongst the fixtures list this weekend is the Peter O’Reilly Cup final.

Cahir Park and Killenaule Rovers will contest the decider on Sunday at 3 pm in Palmershill with T. Keating, M. Jordan and B. O’Donoghue officiating.

Cahir Park having already won the league and Division 3 League and the Division 3 Shield are going for a three-timer but they won’t have it all their own way against Killenaule Rovers who would dearly love to wrap up their season with some silveware.

The full upcoming TSDL Fixtures list is as follows:

Saturday 30th March

TSDL Youths Division 1 play off

Palmershill, Cashel

Burncourt/Vee Rovers v Peake Villa, 1:30pm J O Dwyer, M Jordan, M Duffy

TSDL Youth League Division 2

Clerihan v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm J Lyons

Sunday 31st March

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Clonmel Celtic v St Michael’s, 3pm M Teehan

Tipperary Town v Clonmel Town, 12am P Keane

Bansha Celtic v Peake Villa, 3pm J Maguire

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1

Peake Villa v Cullen Lattin, 12pm G Ward

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2

Clonmel Town v Burncourt Celtic, 12pm N Coughlan

Galbally United v Cashel Town, 3pm T Ryan

Suirside v Kilsheelan United, 3pm J Teehan

Clonmel Credit Union Divison 3

Tipperary Town v Bansha Celtic, 12pm A Stafford

Peter O’Reilly Cup final

Palmershill, Cashel

Cahir Park v Killenaule Rovers, 3pm T Keating, M Jordan, B O’Donoghue

A bridge over troubled waters - At last at win for struggling Clonmel side

Sunday 7th April

FAI Junior Cup semi final

St Michael’s v Glengad United

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Clonmel Celtic v Peake Villa

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1

St Michael’s v Peake Villa

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2

Clonmel Town v Donohill and District

Kilmanahan United v Galbally United