Peter O'Reilly Cup final the highlight in Tipperary soccer this weekend
Joint Cahir Park B team captains, Shane Regan and James Darcy (right), photographed with the TSDL Third Division Shield
As the Tipperary soccer calendar comes to business end of the season, the highlight amongst the fixtures list this weekend is the Peter O’Reilly Cup final.
Cahir Park and Killenaule Rovers will contest the decider on Sunday at 3 pm in Palmershill with T. Keating, M. Jordan and B. O’Donoghue officiating.
Cahir Park having already won the league and Division 3 League and the Division 3 Shield are going for a three-timer but they won’t have it all their own way against Killenaule Rovers who would dearly love to wrap up their season with some silveware.
The full upcoming TSDL Fixtures list is as follows:
Saturday 30th March
TSDL Youths Division 1 play off
Palmershill, Cashel
Burncourt/Vee Rovers v Peake Villa, 1:30pm J O Dwyer, M Jordan, M Duffy
TSDL Youth League Division 2
Clerihan v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm J Lyons
Sunday 31st March
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Clonmel Celtic v St Michael’s, 3pm M Teehan
Tipperary Town v Clonmel Town, 12am P Keane
Bansha Celtic v Peake Villa, 3pm J Maguire
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Peake Villa v Cullen Lattin, 12pm G Ward
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Clonmel Town v Burncourt Celtic, 12pm N Coughlan
Galbally United v Cashel Town, 3pm T Ryan
Suirside v Kilsheelan United, 3pm J Teehan
Clonmel Credit Union Divison 3
Tipperary Town v Bansha Celtic, 12pm A Stafford
Peter O’Reilly Cup final
Palmershill, Cashel
Cahir Park v Killenaule Rovers, 3pm T Keating, M Jordan, B O’Donoghue
Sunday 7th April
FAI Junior Cup semi final
St Michael’s v Glengad United
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Clonmel Celtic v Peake Villa
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
St Michael’s v Peake Villa
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Clonmel Town v Donohill and District
Kilmanahan United v Galbally United
