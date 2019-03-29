SOCCER

Peter O'Reilly Cup final the highlight in Tipperary soccer this weekend

Cahir Park Division 3 Shield Winners

Joint Cahir Park B team captains, Shane Regan and James Darcy (right), photographed with the TSDL Third Division Shield

As the Tipperary soccer calendar comes to business end of the season, the highlight amongst the fixtures list this weekend is the Peter O’Reilly Cup final.

Cahir Park and Killenaule Rovers will contest the decider on Sunday at 3 pm in Palmershill with T. Keating, M. Jordan and B. O’Donoghue officiating.

Cahir Park having already won the league and Division 3 League and the Division 3 Shield are going for a three-timer but they won’t have it all their own way against Killenaule Rovers who would dearly love to wrap up their season with some silveware.

The full upcoming TSDL Fixtures list is as follows:

Saturday 30th March

TSDL Youths Division 1 play off

Palmershill, Cashel

Burncourt/Vee Rovers v Peake Villa, 1:30pm J O Dwyer, M Jordan, M Duffy 

 

TSDL Youth League Division 2

Clerihan v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm J Lyons 

 

Sunday 31st March

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Clonmel Celtic v St Michael’s, 3pm M Teehan 

Tipperary Town v Clonmel Town, 12am P Keane 

Bansha Celtic v Peake Villa, 3pm J Maguire 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1

Peake Villa v Cullen Lattin, 12pm G Ward 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2

Clonmel Town v Burncourt Celtic, 12pm N Coughlan

Galbally United v Cashel Town, 3pm T Ryan 

Suirside v Kilsheelan United, 3pm J Teehan 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Divison 3

Tipperary Town v Bansha Celtic, 12pm A Stafford 

 

Peter O’Reilly Cup final

Palmershill, Cashel

Cahir Park v Killenaule Rovers, 3pm T Keating, M Jordan, B O’Donoghue

Sunday 7th April 

FAI Junior Cup semi final 

St Michael’s v Glengad United 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League 

Clonmel Celtic v Peake Villa 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1 

St Michael’s v Peake Villa 

 

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2 

Clonmel Town v Donohill and District 

Kilmanahan United v Galbally United