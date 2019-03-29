TIPPERARY GAA FIXTURES
All the GAA Fixtures in Tipperary this weekend - County, South and West
COUNTY TIPP GAA
FIXTURES
SUNDAY, MARCH 31
Tipperary Water County Football League Div 3 - Group 2 Round 2
MacDonagh Park, 15:00, Nenagh Éire Óg V Clerihan. Referee: Pat O’Mahony
WEST TIPP GAA
FIXTURES
SATURDAY, MARCH 30
Tipperary Credit Union West Tipperary IHC Quarter-Final
Clonoulty 14:30Cappawhite V Sean Treacys (ET). Ref: John McCormack
SUNDAY, MARCH 31
Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary SHC Round 1
Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 15:00, Cashel King Cormacs V Clonoulty/Rossmore
Tipperary Print & Design West Tipp MFC A Round 2
Sean Treacy Park 18:00, Arravale Rovers V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams. Ref: Padraig Skeffington
Tipperary Credit Union West Tipperary IHC Quarter-Final
Sean Treacy Park 12:00, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Lattin Cullen Gaels (ET). Referee: John O’Grady
FRIDAY, APRIL 5
West Tipp MHL Round 1
Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 18:30, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Emly/Treacys
Annacarty 18:30, Eire Òg Anacarty/Galtee Rovers V Rockwell/ Rosegreen
Lattin 18:30, Lattin Cullen Gaels V Cashel King Cormacs
Sean Treacy Park 18:30, Arravale Rovers V Cappawhite Gaels
Clonoulty 18:30, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Golden-Kilfeacle
SUNDAY, APRIL 7
Gleeson Concrete West Tipperary JHC A Round 1
Sean Treacy Park 12:00, Emly V Rockwell Rovers
Golden 15:00, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Arravale Rovers
TUESDAY, APRIL 9
West Tipp JBHL Round 1
Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 18:45, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Golden-Kilfeacle
Leahy Park, Cashel, 18:45, Cashel King Cormacs V Cappawhite
Kilcommon 18:45, Sean Treacys V Clonoulty/Rossmore
Annacarty 18:45, Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Solohead
SOUTH TIPP GAA
FIXTURES
SATURDAY, MARCH 30
South Minor B Football Championship Round 2
Marlfield 17:00 Ardfinnan Gaels V Mullinahone. Referee: Brian Tyrrell (U)
Round 3
Mullinahone 17:00, Killenaule V Ballingarry. Referee: Philip Keane (U)
South Minor A Football Championship Round 6
Ardfinnan 17:00, Clonmel Commercials V Cahir. Ref: Derek O’Mahoney (U)
Cloneen 17:00, Grangemockler Ballyneale V Moyle Rovers. Referee: Patrick Fennelly (Unconfirmed)
Clonmel Sportsfield 17:00, Carrick Swans V Ballyporeen. Referee: Sean Lonergan (U)
SUNDAY, MARCH 31
South Senior Hurling Championship 2019 Quarter-Final
Monroe 15:00, Ballingarry V St Mary's (ET). Referee: Michael Kennedy
John Quirke Jewellers South Junior A Hurling Championship Round 1
Ned Hall Park 12:00, Carrick Davins V Cahir. Referee: Keith Delahunty (U)
Goatenbridge 12:00, Fr Sheehy’s V Ballylooby/Castlegrace. Referee: Noel Cosgrave (U)
John Quirke Jewellers South Junior A Hurling Championship Round 1
Clogheen 15:00, Skeheenarinky V Newcastle. Referee: Martin Doyle (U)
Martins Fruit & Veg South Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-final
Clonmel Sportsfield 15:00, Ballybacon/Grange V Kilsheelan- Kilcash (ET). Referee: Paul Guinan
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3
South Minor B Football Championship Round 3
Cloneen 18:15 Mullinahone V Kilsheelan-Kilcash. Referee: Paddy Ivors (U)
South Minor A Football Championship Round 7
Monroe 18:15, Cahir V Anner Gaels. Referee: Sean Lonergan (U)
Marlfield 18:15, Ballyporeen V Grangemockler Ballyneale. Referee: Brian Tyrrell (U)
Fethard GAA Park 18:15, Moyle Rovers V Clonmel Commercials. Referee: Paul Guinan (U)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on