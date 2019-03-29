TIPPERARY GAA FIXTURES

All the GAA Fixtures in Tipperary this weekend - County, South and West

COUNTY TIPP GAA

FIXTURES

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

Tipperary Water County Football League Div 3 - Group 2 Round 2

MacDonagh Park, 15:00, Nenagh Éire Óg V Clerihan. Referee: Pat O’Mahony

 

WEST TIPP GAA

FIXTURES

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

Tipperary Credit Union West Tipperary IHC Quarter-Final

Clonoulty 14:30Cappawhite V Sean Treacys (ET). Ref: John McCormack

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary SHC Round 1

Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 15:00, Cashel King Cormacs V Clonoulty/Rossmore

Tipperary Print & Design West Tipp MFC A Round 2

Sean Treacy Park 18:00, Arravale Rovers V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams. Ref: Padraig Skeffington

Tipperary Credit Union West Tipperary IHC Quarter-Final

Sean Treacy Park 12:00, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Lattin Cullen Gaels (ET). Referee: John O’Grady

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

West Tipp MHL Round 1

Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 18:30, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Emly/Treacys

Annacarty 18:30, Eire Òg Anacarty/Galtee Rovers V Rockwell/ Rosegreen

Lattin 18:30, Lattin Cullen Gaels V Cashel King Cormacs

Sean Treacy Park 18:30, Arravale Rovers V Cappawhite Gaels

Clonoulty 18:30, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Golden-Kilfeacle

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

Gleeson Concrete West Tipperary JHC A Round 1

Sean Treacy Park 12:00, Emly V Rockwell Rovers

Golden 15:00, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Arravale Rovers

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

West Tipp JBHL Round 1

Pairc Ciocaim, Dundrum, 18:45, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Golden-Kilfeacle

Leahy Park, Cashel, 18:45, Cashel King Cormacs V Cappawhite

Kilcommon 18:45, Sean Treacys V Clonoulty/Rossmore

Annacarty 18:45, Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Solohead

 

SOUTH TIPP GAA

FIXTURES

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

South  Minor B Football Championship  Round 2

Marlfield 17:00 Ardfinnan Gaels V Mullinahone. Referee: Brian Tyrrell (U)

Round 3

Mullinahone 17:00, Killenaule V Ballingarry. Referee: Philip Keane (U)

South  Minor A Football Championship Round 6

Ardfinnan 17:00, Clonmel Commercials V Cahir. Ref: Derek O’Mahoney (U)

Cloneen 17:00, Grangemockler Ballyneale V Moyle Rovers. Referee: Patrick Fennelly (Unconfirmed)

Clonmel Sportsfield 17:00, Carrick Swans V Ballyporeen. Referee: Sean Lonergan (U)

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

South  Senior Hurling Championship 2019 Quarter-Final

Monroe 15:00, Ballingarry V St Mary's (ET). Referee: Michael Kennedy

John Quirke Jewellers South  Junior A Hurling Championship  Round 1

Ned Hall Park 12:00, Carrick Davins V Cahir. Referee: Keith Delahunty (U)

Goatenbridge 12:00, Fr Sheehy’s V Ballylooby/Castlegrace. Referee: Noel Cosgrave (U)

John Quirke Jewellers South  Junior A Hurling Championship Round 1

Clogheen 15:00, Skeheenarinky V Newcastle. Referee: Martin Doyle (U)

Martins Fruit & Veg South  Intermediate Hurling Championship  Semi-final

Clonmel Sportsfield 15:00, Ballybacon/Grange V Kilsheelan- Kilcash (ET). Referee: Paul Guinan

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

South  Minor B Football Championship  Round 3

Cloneen 18:15 Mullinahone V Kilsheelan-Kilcash. Referee: Paddy Ivors (U)

South  Minor A Football Championship  Round 7

Monroe 18:15, Cahir V Anner Gaels. Referee: Sean Lonergan (U)

Marlfield 18:15, Ballyporeen V Grangemockler Ballyneale. Referee: Brian Tyrrell (U)

Fethard GAA Park 18:15, Moyle Rovers V Clonmel Commercials. Referee: Paul Guinan (U)

 

 