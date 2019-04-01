Tipperary's Sean Tobin puts in brilliant run to finish twelfth European in world cross country championships

Clonmel runner Sean Tobin put in a brilliant performance at the world cross country championshps in Aarhus, Denmark on Saturday.

The course was designed to have many different elements in it, like sharp downhill stretches as well as very steep uphill section and add in some waterlog stretches as well as muddy stretches and you had all the ingredients of a true Cross-Country course that tested the very best athletes in the world.

Many athletes afterwards described it as the toughest race they ever competed in. Against this background Sean Tobin ran a brilliant race when finishing 62nd in 34 mins 33 secs and he was the 12th European to finish.

It was another outstanding performance from Tobin on the world stage.