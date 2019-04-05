Clonmel High School overcome Midleton to win Munster Shield Competition

MUNSTER UNDER 16 SCHOOLS RUGBY SHIELD

CLONMEL HIGH SCHOOL 19 MIDLETON COLLEGE 13

On Wednesday last the High School U16 rugby team was crowned Munster champions following a victory in the Mungret Shield Final against a gallant Midleton College in Fermoy RFC.

The match began evenly enough. The High School however was guilty of making several errors and Midleton punished these with a penalty from out half Conan Hickey after 15 minutes. Indeed only for stout defending from High School full back James Morris and scrum half Ross Slattety Midleton could have scored more.

As the match moved towards half time, the High School finally began to click putting their phases together and rucking well. Tim Nugent and Brandon Delicato provided clean ruck ball for Slattery who fed the back line. Out half Chris Ryan gave a fast ball to cenre Emre Yasar who spotted a gap in the Midleton defence to power over the line for the first try of the match on 29 minutes. The conversion was missed to give the High School a slender 5 - 3 lead.

Almost immediately the High School went on the attack again. A good take in the lineout by Rian McCormack gave fast ball to Ryan who fed centre Lekan Oki to crash up the centre. Number 8 Oran Ryan was hand to receive a crisp pass from Slattery and used his strength to beat his defender and raced to the try line to touch down. Ryan added the conversion to give the High School a 12 - 3 lead at half time.

The second half began with the High School trying to assert their dominance. Harry Lane and Zac O'Loughlin on the wings were finding space while prop Killian O'Keeffe made several big carries. Midleton's defence had to withstand a lot of pressure and eventually it cracked after 45 minutes when powerful centre Lekan Oki surged through three defenders to score under the posts. Ryan added the conversion to extend High School's lead to 19 - 3.

CBS High School captain Brandon Delicato accepts the U-16 Mungret Shield from Bertie Smith, Munster Branch Pictures: John D. Kelly

Just when the High School might have pushed on to dominate the reminder of the match, Midleton College found something in reserve to hit back. Some strong running by their backs brought play into the High School 22 and then their forwards took over inching their way to the try line. Desmond Alpini finally touched down on 54 minutes to reduce the deficit to 19 - 8.

The High School continued to press for a fourth try but Midleton's defence was resilient. In the dying moments, the Cork side turned over a High School ruck and quick passing released winger Calvin Falano to race down the touch line and score in the corner. The conversion was missed but it didn't matter to the High School as the referee blew the final whistle to the delight of the Tipperary team.

High School captain Brandon Delicato received the Mungret Shield from Bertie Smith of Munster Branch to the cheers of his team mates and supporters. He complimented Midleton College for a very tough match and thanked High School coaches Pat O'Connor, Brendan Mullan and Colm O'Loughlin for all of their work with the team over the season.

This is the first time the High School has won the Mungret Shield, having lost a final to Midleton College two years ago. It rounds off a fantastic year for the High School, following debut appearances in the Junior and Senior Cups. Well done to all involved.

The High School team with the Mungret Shield (Munster Under 16 Rugby)

The High School team was: James Morris, Rowen MacDonald, Lekan Oki, Emre Yasar, Harry Lane, Chris Ryan, Ross Slattety, Oran Ryan, Brandon Delicato (C), Rian McCormack, Taine Walters, Shane Ryan, Killian O'Keeffe, Jack Mulcahy, Tim Nugent.

Reserves: Joe Golden, Lorcan Daly, Dylan Olney, Tom Noonan, Ryan O'Neill, Alex O'Meara Jenkins, Zac O'Loughlin, Ben O'Dwyer, Rory O'Dowd, Sean McEntagert, Fergal Gaughran.

Clonmel defeat Connemara in first round of AIL Play-Offs

U-15 Munster Schools Cleary Cup Semi Final

Abbey CBS 19 High School CBS 28

The High School CBS have reached the Munster Schools Cleary Cup Final after beating the Abbey CBS at Collegelands, Tipperary Town last Tuesday week.

The match was played in excellent conditions with unseasonal sunshine basking the setting of this keenly contested semi final between neighbouring rivals.

At half-time the Tipperary Town side led 12-7 but in a powerful second half performance the High School roared back to win by 28-19 in the end.

In the other semi final played on Thursday, Newtown School, Waterford defeated Villiers School, Limerick 45 - 0.

The final will be played on Wednesday 3rd April in Carrick-on-Suir RFC at 2.30pm.

The High School will be defending the Cleary Cup after beating Villiers in last year's final. It promises to be an exciting finale to a great season of school's rugby.

U-19 Munster Schools Mungret Cup Semi Final

High School CBS 21 Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig 35

Our senior rugby team was defeated by a strong Coláiste Choilm side in Ballincollig last Thursday week and so the curtain comes down on a fantastic season topped by our Senior Cup debut. Hats off to Ms Lonergan and Mr Hayes for all their work with the team this year. Well done to the entire panel for all of their commitment. For the 6th Years on the team it was their last match for the High School and they can certainly be proud of their achievements over the five and six years playing in the school colours.

First Year Friendly

High School CBS 21 CBC 24

On Wednesday our 1st Year rugby team travelled to Cork City to play CBC at their grounds in Lansdowne. In a great match, the High School lost by a very narrow margin. Well done to the team and coaches. All the hard work at training is paying off. The future is certainly bright for High School rugby.