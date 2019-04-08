Co. Tipperary man chosen as Tennis Ireland’s next president

Carrick-on-Suir man Shane Cooke of Castleview Tennis Club has been chosen to be the next President of Tennis Ireland.

Mr Cooke is president elect of the organisation and will succeed current president Clifford Carroll in the third week of June.

Shane is a native of Carrick-on-Suir and only took up tennis when he was in his thirties. He served as Castleview Lawn Tennis Club's PRO, tennis captain and tournament, played Munster League for his club and achieved a level one coaching qualification in 2010.

He served as Munster Vice President of Tennis Ireland for a two-year term and subsequently Munster President. He has been on the Board of Directors of Tennis Ireland for two years and his nomination as President-Elect of Tennis Ireland followed.

Read full story in this week's printed edition of The Nationalist in shops on Wednesday morning.