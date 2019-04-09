Tipperary Intermediate Road titles for Jacqueline Hughes and John Fitzgibbon

Ballyneale was the venue last Sunday for the County Intermediate Road Championships where athletes were greeted with good running conditions, dry and calm.

WOMENS RACE

The women’s race over 4k saw five clubs well represented. The race started and soon Jacqueline Hughes of Thurles Crokes was determined to add this title to the Novice title won earlier in the year in Moyne as she went to the front. As the race approached the 1st Mile mark she was out in front setting a strong pace that had moved her clear of the chasing pack which was led by the Moyne AC duo of Angela Fogarty and Louise Fogarty. The pace was relentless over the final mile as Jacqueline made every stride a winning one and she came home a very worthy and convincing Champion in 15 mins 25 secs with the fast finishing Angela Fogarty of Moyne winning the Silver medal in 15 mins 34 secs with her club mate Louise Fogarty winning the bronze medal in 15 mins 40 secs, brilliant running. For the record Suzanne Shine of Clonmel AC, the County Novice B Champion, was 4th in 15 mins 55 secs with her club mate Ann Marie Boland 5th in 16 mins and Karen Coughlan of Dundrum 6th in 16 mins 7 secs. In the team event it was a very close and competitive event with just one point separating 1st and 2nd. The Gold medals were won by the Moyne team of Angela, Louise and Orla Healy who was 10th in 16:34. This was a historic achievement by the Club as they were winning this title for the very first time, great to see all the hard work over the years paying dividend. The Silver medals were won by the defending Champions, Clonmel and their scoring trio were Suzanne, Ann Marie and Anne Marie Halpin who was 7th in 16:19. The Bronze medals were won by the Thurles Crokes trio of Jacqueline, Nuala Fitzgibbon 8th in 16:23 and Martina Ryan 16th in 17:27.

MENS RACE

The Men’s race over 8k was also very competitive with seven Club represented. Here the pace was strong from the start and after the initial charge, a group of three athletes took up the pace with John Fitzgibbon of Thurles Crokes shadowed by Paddy Cummins of Moycarkey Coolcroo and Jimmy Boland of Clonmel. This trio moved well clear of the chasing pack as they entered the village on their final lap with John pushing the pace all the time. Then as they approached hallway John’s constant effort saw him open a slight lead on the other two athletes and throughout the rest of the race all three athletes were in close attention. Then as they approached the village with 600m to go John increased the pace and kept the tempo going to come home a very worthy and convincing winner in 26 mins 9 secs. Then in the sprint for the Silver medal Paddy edged out Jimmy close to the line to win it in 26 mins 12 secs with Jimmy winning the Bronze medal in 26 mins 16 secs, great performances. For the record Joey Feery of Clonmel was 4th in 26:48, 5th Dermot Hayes of Dundrum 26:51 and 6th Gareth McGlinchy of Dundrum in 27:11. The team event was also very competitive with just one point separating 1st and 2nd. The Dundrum team of Dermot, Gareth, Eamon and Colm Bradshaw, the current County Novice B Champion who was 9th in 27:50 won the Gold medals. The Silver medals were won by the Clonmel team of Jimmy, Joey, Conor Ryan 8th in 27:32 and Anthony Bowen 13th in 29:16. The Bronze medals were won by the Thurles Crokes team of John, Declan Ryan 10th in 28:05, John Treacy 11th in 28:14 and Liam Shanahan 12th in 28:31.

Tipperary minor football team is announced

The County Chairman, Billy Purcell, thanked Carrick on Suir for organising two very good races and post-race refreshments.

He also thankED all the Clubs for supporting these Championships and the next County Championships are the County Masters Women and Men 6K Road Championships in Clonmel on Sunday, April 21.