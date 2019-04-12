Tipperary Ladies Football Minor team to play Cork announced

The Tipperary team to play Cork in the third round of the Ladies Football Munster Minor Championship in Ovens, Cork on this Sunday is

1 – Rachel Sweeney (Holycross)

2 – Maggie Fitzgerald (Fethard)

3 – Carrie Davey (Fethard)

4 – Ellen Moore (Moyne-Templetuohy)

5 – Cathy Hogan (Moyne-Templetuohy)

6 – Lucy Spillane (Fethard)

7 – Niamh Ryan ( Moyne Templetuohy)

8 – Marie Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)

9 – Niamh Martin (Sliabh na mBan)

10 – Ava Fennessy (Clonmel Commercials)

11 – Angela McGuigan (Sliabh na mBan, captain)

12 – Emma Morrissey (Aherlow)

13 – Rosanna Kiely (Cahir)

14 – Caitlin Kennedy (Aherlow)

15 – Leah Coen (Fethard)

Substitutes -

16 – Nicola O’Dwyer (Mulliahone)

17 – Emer McCarthy( Galtee Rovers)

18 – Alison Connolly (Fethard)

19 – Orla Winston (Clonmel Commercials)

20 – Anna Morris (Clonmel Commercials)

21 – Katelyn Ruddy (Thurles Sarsfields)

22 – Michelle Cronin (Moyle Rovers)

23 – Leah Clancy (Clerihan)

24 – Caoimhe Mulcahy (Clerihan)

25 – Emma Fitzpatrick (Templemore)

26 – Anna Downey (Clerihan)

27 – Kate Sheridan (Moycarkey-Borris )

28 – Shannon Morrissey (Brian Borus)

29 – Avril Geoghegan (Sliabh na mBan)

30 – Kaitlyn O’Regan (Clonmel Commercials)

Management -Tony Smith (Moyle Rovers), Peter Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields), Helen Kennedy (Aherlow) and Mary Murphy (Brian Borus).

Physio - Fiona McGrath (Loughmore-Castleleiney).

For more Tipperary sport read Clonmel Ladies Hockey Club are ready for All-Ireland Final