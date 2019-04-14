Eire Og Annacarty hold out to defeat fourteen man Killenaule at Cashel

Eire Og Annacarty 0-13

Killenaule 1-8

Eire Og Annacarty continued their fine hurling form into the football championship this evening when they held out to defeat fourteen man Killenaule in a tight Tipperary county senior football championship tie at Cashel.

Despite playing with the aid of the breeze in the first half, the men from the west went in two points in arrears at the break - a Dean O'Connor goal for Killenaule in the 14th minute proving the crucial score in a 1-5 to 0-6 half.

However, the Eire Og men kicked three points in quick succession after the break through Aidan Griffin (2) and Seanie Ryan to take the lead and they were to extend that lead to three points with eight minutes to go.

Two crucial turning points though were to decide the outcome. First a Bubbles Dwyer penalty effort was saved brilliantly by Annacarty keeper Darragh Mooney after Michael Doyle had been fouled. And, secondly, Killenaule were reduced to fourteen men with five minutes to go, as they pushed for a leveller, when Thomas Keaveney received a second yellow card.

Eire Og were on the ropes but they held on to record a valuable win - the influential Tom Fox kicking the last insurance score for them in the 33rd minute.