Tipperary sports club hosts exciting tennis and pitch and putt events

It was a busy weekend in Hillview Sports Club, Clonmel, with an Open Doubles tennis competition plus a Munster Ladies Pitch and Putt competition.

We had a good entry from all the local clubs for the first Hillview Doubles Tournament, which was kindly sponsored by Quality Recycling.

The prizes were well distributed across the Clubs. Friday and Saturday had a cold wind, however the Sunday finalists had to show great resilience in tough conditions.

In Div. 1 Jaco Oosthusyen teamed up with Aidan Barry to beat Casatleview’s Peter Baker and Aidan Stewart. In the ladies Div. 1, It was 3 Kilfeacle players Therese Keating and Aine Lonergan won against Leanne Fogarty, (Larkspur) and Emma Bowler.

In Div. 3/4, Damian Fogarty and James Hannigan from Larkspur won against Castleview’s David Commins and Andrew O’Brien.

In the ladies Div. ¾, the Ballypatrick pair of Rose Houlihan and Brenda Rowan won against Hillview’s Theresa Drohan and Aine Sexton.

In Div. 5/6 men, the Kilfecle pair Paddy and Stephan Phelan won against Hillview’s Tony Kenny and Mira Hinner.

Another victory for Kilfeacle in ladies Div. 5/6 with Aisling Fanning and Sinead Keating winning against Larkspur’s Margaret Fitzgerald and Julie Hennessy. The tennis captain Ann Walsh, thanked all the participants, who made a great competition.

Pitch and Putt

The Munster Branch organised a Ladies Social Scramble in Hillview and players from all over the region attended.

The winning combination had 2 Hillview players Lorraine Creed and Evelyn Cahill, Pauline Lucey was in the second placed team and Nora Whelan in third position.

It was a tough day with a strong breeze, they were glad to avail of the warm meal by Eileen Condon catering after the event. Thanks to the Pitch and Putt Committee for staging the competition.