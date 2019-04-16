Tipperary minor football team named for key clash with Clare at Cusack Park in Ennis on Wednesday night

Following the Premier County's emphatic eighteen-point win over Waterford (4-13 to 0-7) in the opening round of the Munster Minor Football Championship (Phase 1) last week Tipperary now face Clare on Wednesday, April 17 at Cusack Park, Ennis (throw-in 6.45pm). Clare have already accounted for Limerick (3-15 to 0-10) which suggests that Wednesday's contest is of particular significance. And, manager Matt O'Doherty has named the Tipperary minor team who will pit their wits against the the Banner.

The Tipperary minor football teams reads as follows: 1 James Griffin (Upperchurch-Drombane), 2 Christy McDonagh (Cahir), 3 Tadhg Condon (Clonmel Commercials), 4 Emmet Butler (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), 5 James Armstrong (Thurles Sarsfields), 6 Donagh Hickey (Arravale Rovers), 7 Conor Shanahan (Inane Rovers), 8 Paddy Creedon (vice-captain, Thurles Sarsfields), 9 Tom Tobin (Rosegreen), 10 Luke Seacy (Inane Rovers), 11 Ben Comerford (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), 12 Dara King (Ballina), 13 Liam McCormack (Durlas Óg), 14 Kyle Shelly (captain, Moycarkey-Borris), 15 Eoin McCarthy (Clonmel Commercials).

Subs: 16 Cian O'Mahony (Ardfinnan), 17 Darragh McCahey (Loughmore-Castleiney), 18 Liam King (Ballinahinch), 19 Edward Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney), 20 James Corcoran (JK Bracken's), 21 Leon Kennedy (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), 22 Jack Lillis (Drom & Inch), 23 Mark O'Connor (Clonmel Commercials), 24 Conor Cadell (JK Bracken's).

Additional panel members: Jimmy Mullen (Drom & Inch), Eoin Wyse (Cahir), Josh Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Conor Neville (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Francie Delaney (Cahir), Tomás Bourke (Boherlahan-Dualla), Jack Buckley (Cahir), Jamie Holloway (Carrick Swan), Peter McGarry (Moyle Rovers) and Rory Collins (Moyle Rovers).

Following the contest with Clare the Premier County are home to Limerick (April 24) with a potential phase one final taking place on May 7. The phase one winner will contest the provincial championship proper against Cork and Kerry in May-June.

In 2018 Tipperary lost to Kerry (0-4 to 1-15) and while the Premier County re-covered to beat Limerick (2-12 to 1-11) and Waterford (2-11 to 2-6) Matt O'Doherty's men lost out to Clare in the provincial semi-final (2-4 to 1-9).

This season the Tipperary minor football management team consists of manager Matt O'Doherty, coach-selectors Peter Creedon and Johnny Nevin, selectors Vivian Downey and James Boland, strength and conditioning coach Mark Butler and physio Tomás Ryan.

