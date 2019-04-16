Day of drama in Tipperary Youths Soccer now means a play-off

TIPPERARY YOUTHS SOCCER

Youths Division Two

The final games of the season in the Youths Division 2 were played out on Saturday with the title still not decided as both Cullen Lattin and Clerihan shared the top spot and Bansha Celtic lurking just behind them to pounce if both sides faltered and dropped points.

Things got even tighter before the day’s games kicked off when Bansha joined the other two at the top after they were given a walkover and the three points in their games, so attention quickly turned to Clerihan and Kilsheelan.

And in Clerihan the nerves were definitely fraying when bottom side Gortnahoe looked like they were going to upset the home side by rushing into a two goal half time lead.

Over at Kilsheelan, Lattin were suffering from the same nervous yips and they too ended up going to the break two goals behind.

St Michael's 11-0 Bansha Celtic 0

Whatever was said to both teams by their coaches however, completely changed the outlooks of the sides in the second half and Clerihan and Cullen hit five goals and three goals without reply respectively to gain maximum points and set themselves up for a play-off to see who will eventually be crowned the champions.

Elsewhere, Tipperary Town’s youths completed a little bit of history when they finally won their first game as a youth side by3-0l, in their inaugural season against a highly disappointing Cashel Town side.