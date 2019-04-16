Tipperary cyclist Sam Bennett wins first stage of Tour of Turkey

Tipperary cyclist Sam Bennett has won today’s first stage of the Tour of Turkey.

The Carrick-on-Suir sprinter was first home at the end of the 157 kilometres first leg from Istanbul to Tekirdag, beating Fabio Jacbosen and Caleb Ewan in a bunch sprint.

The Bora Hansgrohe cyclist now has eight stage victories in this race to his credit in the last three years, and this is his fourth sprint win of the season.

He won three stages of last year’s race, as well as the Points Classification, while he claimed four stage wins in 2017.

He will now wear the leader’s yellow jersey on tomorrow’s 183 kilometres stage.

For more Tipperary sport read Tipperary name unchanged team for Munster Minor Football clash against Clare