Stephen Holohan goal enough for Glengoole against St. Michael's in Tipperary Paddy Purtill Cup

PADDY PURTILL CUP (Round 2)

GLENGOOLE UNITED 1 ST. MICHAEL’S B 0

The visitors here produced a shock in the Tipperary Cup a number of weeks ago when they turned over the newly crowned First Division champions in the semi-finals of the Tipperary Cup, but Glengoole United were in no mood to allow them do it a second time in the Paddy Purtill Cup on Sunday last.

The home team started strongly and made three clear cut chances within the first five minutes which went unconverted. It was only a matter of time before the breakthrough however and it final came in the 25th minute when a ball played in from the wing was picked up by Stephen Holohan and he shot low to the visiting keeper’s left to put the hosts in front.

There wasn’t much in the way of chances after that which might seem odd for a Cup semi-final, but in the end Glengoole took the spoils and will be hoping to add this cup to the league that they won only a few short weeks ago.

Keep up to date with all the news in Tipperary soccer on TipperaryLive.ie