Tipperary intermediate camogie captain has sights set on more glory

Captain Sabrina Larkin is looking with confidence to the future after Tipperary’s intermediate team defeated Kilkenny in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 2 Final at Banagher on Saturday.

“We’ve a class panel there”, the Shannon Rovers clubwoman stated after her team’s six-points victory.

“We’ve the Munster championship on May 18.

“Cork will be another strong test. I’m looking forward to the (All-Ireland) Championship, though.

“I think there’s silverware there to be won if we want it enough and things go right for us. It’s a long time coming so we’ll enjoy it”, said the skipper after the 0-14 to 0-8 win .

“This league has been so tough, some serious games in it”.

Above - Celebration time for the Tipp intermediate camogie team after they beat Kilkenny in the Division Two National League Final

Paying tribute to their opponents, she said “Kilkenny were probably the cutest and cleverest team we played so it was going to be a dogfight, so we’re absolutely delighted.

“It took a while to get to grips with them because they wanted to play the same way we wanted to play.

“It was a good win. Six points didn’t reflect how tough it was. There were girls flat out on their feet there and delighted to be on the right side of it”.

Meanwhile, manager Bill Mullaney said “they’re an incredible bunch. They’ve put in some serious hard work. They’re very dedicated to their trade and the game and I’m delighted for them”.

