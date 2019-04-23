Tipperary minor football team features two changes ahead of Wednesday's key clash with Limerick

The Tipperary minor football team face Limerick on Wednesday, April 24 at Seán Treacy Park in Tipperary town (7pm) with the mission for Matt O'Doherty's men neatly carved out for them: win and the Premier County will take their place in the phase one final of the 2019 Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship, but should the blue and gold men lose their season is over.

And, manager Matt O'Doherty has named a starting team which features two changes to the side which lost last to Clare with Rory Collins (Moyle Rovers) and Jimmy Mullen (Drom & inch) both introduced into the Premier County attack.

The Tipperary team will line out as follows:

1 James Griffin (Upperchurch-Drombane)

2 Christy McDonagh (Cahir)

3 Tadhg Condon (Clonmel Commercials)

4 Emmet Butler (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

5 James Armstrong (Thurles Sarsfields)

6 Donagh Hickey (Arravale Rovers)

7 Conor Shanahan (Inane Rovers)

8 Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields, vice-captain)

9 Tom Tobin (Rosegreen)

10 Luke Seacy (Inane Rovers)

11 Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris, captain)

12 Ben Comerford (Grangemockler-Ballyneale)

13 Rory Collins (Moyle Rovers)

14 Jimmy Mullen (Drom & Inch)

15 Eoin McCarthy (Clonmel Commercials)

Subs:

16 Cian O'Mahony (Ardfinnan)

17 Eoin Wyse (Cahir)

18 Liam King (Ballinahinch)

19 Darragh McCahey (Loughmore-Castleiney)

20 Dara King (Ballina)

21 Liam McCormack (Thurles Sarsfields)

22 Conor Cadell (JK Bracken's)

23 Josh Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

24 Peter McGarry (Moyle Rovers)

The minor provincial championship is being run on a phased basis with Tipperary, Clare, Limerick and Waterford battling in out via a round robin series of games to earn the right to take on Cork and Kerry in the Munster championship proper.

In the opening round of games Tipperary beat Waterford (4-13 to 0-7), but then lost to Clare (0-6 to 1-10) last week. Meanwhile Limerick also lost to the Banner (0-10 to 3-15), but recovered to earn a draw with Waterford (0-10 to 1-7) meaning that Tipperary must beat the Shannonsiders to book their place in the phase one final against Clare on May 7.

In 2018 Tipperary lost to Kerry (0-4 to 1-15) and while the Premier County re-covered to beat Limerick (2-12 to 1-11) and Waterford (2-11 to 2-6) Matt O'Doherty's men lost out to Clare in the provincial semi-final (2-4 to 1-9).

This season the Tipperary minor football management team consists of manager Matt O'Doherty, coach-selectors Peter Creedon and Johnny Nevin, selectors Vivian Downey and James Boland and strength and conditioning coach Mark Butler.

