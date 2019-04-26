Three Tipperary referees will take charge of GAA championship games

Three Tipperary referees are included on the GAA’s panel to officiate at this summer’s championship games.

Derek O’Mahoney (Ardfinnan) is on the football panel while Fergal Horgan (Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams) and Johnny Ryan (Boherlahan/Dualla) are on the hurling panel for the McCarthy Cup and McDonagh Cup games.

Johnny Ryan is a new addition to the McCarthy Cup panel.

Referees were chosen following a series of physical fitness and playing rules examinations, as well as on their Allianz League performances.

The full panels are

Football:

Ciaran Branagan (Down)

Barry Cassidy (Derry)

Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

David Coldrick (Meath)

Niall Cullen (Fermanagh)

Maurice Deegan (Laois)

David Gough (Meath)

Jerome Henry (Mayo)

Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

Fergal Kelly (Longford)

Conor Lane (Cork)

Martin McNally (Monaghan)

Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

James Molloy (Galway)

Noel Mooney (Cavan)

Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)

Anthony Nolan (Wicklow)

Derek O'Mahoney (Tipperary)

McCarthy and McDonagh Cup Hurling:

Sean Cleere (Kilkenny)

Colum Cunning (Antrim)

Liam Gordon (Galway)

Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

John Keenan (Wicklow)

Alan Kelly (Galway)

Colm Lyons (Cork)

Cathal McAllister (Cork)

Rory McGann (Clare)

Patrick Murphy (Carlow)

Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

Paud O'Dwyer (Carlow)

James Owens (Wexford)

Johnny Ryan (Tipperary)

Ring/Rackard/Meagher Hurling:

Kevin Brady (Louth)

James Clarke (Cavan)

James Connors (Donegal)

Aiden Ferguson (Fermanagh)

Thomas Gleeson (Dublin)

Justin Heffernan (Wexford)

David Hughes (Carlow)

Shane Hynes (Galway)

Gearoid McGrath (Wexford)

Chris Mooney (Dublin)

Mick Murtagh (Westmeath)

Sean Stack (Dublin)

Nathan Wall (Cork)

Thomas Walsh (Waterford)

