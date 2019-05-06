Tipperary Gold overcome Waterford in Celtic Challenge u-17 hurling with late late goal

A dramatic injury time goal from Ballingarry’s Kieran Lyons secured a one point victory for Tipperary Gold against Waterford in their first round Celtic Challenge clash in St. Molleran’s Carrick on Suir.

Tipperary Gold, comprising U17 hurlers from West and South Tipperary, opened brightly with three points from full forward Declan Hayes, two from play and one from a free.

The Tipperary Gold dominance was to be short lived however as Waterford responded in emphatic fashion, scoring four goals and three points before the half time whistle was to sound with the goals coming from Lee Hearne (2) and one each from Ryan Bennett and Tireoghen Flynn.

A goal on the stroke of half time from David Barry for Tipperary Gold was both welcome and timely and this in addition to earlier points from Barry and Lyons left the half time score line at Waterford 4-3 Tipperary Gold 1-5.

Two points after the break from the influential Lee Hearne stretched the Deise lead to nine points but just as the game seemed to be slipping from the Tipperary lads, Daniel Moloney threw his side a lifeline with a goal from a well struck free.

The Tipperary comeback gained momentum when Kieran Lyons pounced for his side’s second goal which was followed closely by a Moloney point to narrow the gap between the sides to just two points.

The Tipperary Gold purple patch was punctuated however by a pointed free from Lee Hearne for Waterford and from here on the game became a battle royale with Waterford striving to keep their noses in front and Tipperary Gold determined to catch and overtake them.

In a game of end to end hurling, a top class save by Tipperary Gold goalkeeper Jack Whelton would prove crucial to the outcome as would the performances on his teammates Dara Ryan, Jack Hassett, Cathal O’Mahoney and Francie Delaney to name but a few.

Daniel Moloney then added two more points for Tipperary Gold either side of a Cathrach Daly point for Waterford and as proceedings entered injury time Waterford were two points to the good.

The game had one final twist however and with both teams giving it their all Kieran Lyons from Tipperary Gold won a great ball by the edge of the Waterford square and showing a lot of composure he struck an angled shot across the face of the goal to rattle the net edging his side into a one point lead.

The remainder of injury time was tense and hard fought but Tipperary Gold managed to hold out for victory by the narrowest of margins against a very talented Waterford side.

Best and Fairest Awards

Tipperary Gold: Francie Delaney (Cahir)

Waterford: Jamie Power

Tipperary Gold Panel - Jack Whelton (Aherlow); Ruben Burke (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); Aaron O’ Sullivan (Carrick Swan); David Harold Barry (Galtee Rovers); Brian Óg O’Dwyer (Rosegreen); Jack Hassett (Killenaule); Cathal O’Mahoney (Fethard); Daniel Moloney (Cashel); Francie Delaney (Cahir); Cian Robinson (Carrick Swan); Kevin Cleary (Rockwell Rovers); Kieran Lyons (Ballingarry); David Barry (St. Mary’s); Declan Hayes (Ballingarry); Paul Nolan (Sean Treacy’s); Jack Breen (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); Eoin Wyse (Cahir); Eoin O’Brien (Mullinahone); Josh Browne (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams); Pauric Brosnan (Cashel King Cormacs); Fabian Kerton (Clonmel Óg); Paudie Bradshaw Éire Óg Annacarty Donohill); Ciarán Moroney (Fethard); Dara Ryan (Ballingarry); Sean Leahy (St. Mary’s).

Waterford - Fionn O’Gorman, Ross Connolly, Brendan Flynn, Colin Phelan, David O’Connor, Conor Howard, Jack Byrne, Cian Carroll, Archie Walsh, Padraig Hynes, Colin Foley, Ely Cullen, Lee Hearne, Nioclás Breathnach, Cormac Rooney, Jack Boylan, Cathal O Dálaigh, Mike Hally, Cormac Dawson, Tireoghen Flynn, Ryan Bennett, Luke Horgan, Tom Dalton, Jamie Power, Cathrach Daly, Mark Dalton.