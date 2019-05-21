Fethard u-12s crowned Tipperary football champions

PICTURE ABOVE

South and County U-12 ‘A’ champions Fethard. Back: Eugene Walsh (mentor), Alec Knightly, Daniel Barry, T.J. Keane, Ben Allen, Sean McEvoy, Sami Laaksonen, Michael Hayes (mentor). Front: Gavin Neville, Rory O’Mahony, Noah O’Flynn, Charlie Walsh, Danny Shelly, Sam Coen and Zach Smith

Tipperary U12 ‘A’ County Final

FETHARD 2-10 ARRAVALE ROVERS 2-3

Ref: Paddy Skeffington

At the County Tipperary Bord na nÓg county finals at Leahy Park, Cashel, on Saturday last, the Fethard boys played like a team possessed in the second half. That’s the level that was needed to win a game played to a very high standard.

The half time scoreline didn’t look good for the eventual winners as they were down by three. Playing well they failed to create goal chances. The quality of the Arravale attack was a concern, hitting 2.2. No one present could have predicted their second half tally. It was almost symbolic that just the one white flag was raised in the face of the Fethard challenge.

Sami Laaksonen will have dreamed of scoring goals. Sami was tasked with filling Rory O’Mahony’s position who was subbed due to injury. Countless times he intercepted attacks and was helped in defence by Gavin Neville and Sean McEvoy in the crucial closing stages. Thanks to good Ben Allen kick outs, vital attacks were launched to seal the win.

Charlie Walsh’s temperament is admirable and his five first half frees kept his team’s hopes alive. There was a third who led the way, Noah O’Flynn, who covered every blade of grass, making the right decision when in possession. Zach Smith and Sam Coen profited from the boys’ good play; their agility, control and movement couldn’t be stopped. Arravale had plenty of fire power in Danny Shelly, TJ Keane and Alec Knightly, but Fethard were more than a match for them.

From three down a three point lead was secured when Daniel Barry hammered home a lose ball. The seven point cushion came thanks to Zach Smith’s goal.

The first half was open, both teams linking up with overlapping runs and brilliant kick passing. Arravale’s Alan Delaney pointed before Fethard took control. Charlie Walsh hit three frees to lead. Arravale captain Ciaran Kelly put his stamp on the game, pointing before firing home a goal. A hectic two-minute spell ended with another Rovers goal, this time Darragh Bresnan finished. Five down, the South boys weren’t done as Charlie Walsh hit two frees before the break, 2.2 - 0.5

Fethard’s second half was filled with heart, cunning and guile. Points from Charlie, Sam Coen and Zach Smith levelled it. In the middle of that came Sami’s diving block. The vital goals came either side of another Sam Coen point. Daniel hit the first, Zach the second for a seven point lead. The teams traded points, Charlie with his seventh and Ciaran Kelly getting the last score. Chairman Martin Bourke presented the trophy to captains Charlie Walsh and Noah O’Flynn.

Fethard: Ben Allen, Gavin Neville, Sean McEvoy, Rory O’ Mahony, Danny Shelly, Charlie Walsh(J/C), Noah O’ Flynn(J/C), Zach Smith, Daniel Barry, Sami Laaksonen, Sam Coen, TJ Keane, Alec Knightley. Mentors: Michael Hayes and Eugene Walsh.

Arravale Rovers: Ruben Hannigan, Jack Garrett, Alfie Hayes, Jack O’Keeffe, Robert O’Brien, Matthew Kinane, Adam Ryan, Ciaran Kelly (C), Darragh Bresnan, David Ryan, Alan Delaney, Conor O’Donoghue, Denis Cremins. Mentors: Eddie Moroney, Liam Gleeson, Brian O’Brien, Billy Ryan, Colin Hayes, Denis O’Mahoney.