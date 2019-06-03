Five winners in five days for Tipperary jockey Shane Crosse

On A Session started a single-figure price for last year’s Chesham at Royal Ascot but could only beat one home behind Arthur Kitt.

Fast forward a year and he has moved stables and moved country as Kilfeacle-based Aidan Fogarty has taken him off Matthieu Palussiere and the son of Noble Mission won for the first time for his new trainer when swooping late to take the feature Follow @BetVictorRacing On Twitter Handicap at Listowel on Sunday under last year’s champion apprentice Shane Crosse.

Crosse, the 17-year-old from Cahir, has enjoyed a fantastic fortnight with six winners. five in five days since Wednesday. On A Session sugar-coated a wonderful week for Crosse as he guided 4-11 favourite Air Force Jet to victory in the opener at Navan on Sunday.

He also helped himself to a double at Down Royal on Friday night on the Joseph O'Brien-trained pair, A Wave Of The Sea and Shakespear'sgalley. Altiar, the 9-10 favourite, was his winner at Gowran Park on Wednesday evening.

Shane's brother, Nathan, also celebrated a double at Down Royal on Friday night on the Willie McCreery-trained Black Maryini and Polly Douglas from the Kieran Cotter stable.

Cloughjordan trainer Denis Hogan may have been out of luck with Hathiq on Derby day at Epsom on Saturday but it was still a productive week for the Cloughjordan trainer as Ocean Glandore kept the yard in lights by battling to victory in the Summer Party Discount Group Booking Handicap Hurdle at Kilbeggan on Sunday.

Ridden by Brian Hayes, Ocean Glandore battled best to beat Eimear by just a half a length at the line at odds of 9-1.

Hogan also sent out Make A Challenge to win at Fairyhouse on Wednesday under Joey Sheridan.

Fresh from sending out a premier handicap winner at the Curragh on Guineas weekend, Joe Murphy maintained the stable's form in taking the Kilkenny GAA Family Fun Day June 3 Handicap at Gowran Park with Fit For Function on Wednesday evening.

Ridden by Gary Carroll, who was completing a double after the earlier success of Blankiedoodie, Fit For Function won with something to spare.

The Tom Murphy Mercedes Benz C-Class Handicap Hurdle at Tramore on Friday evening proved an ultra-competitive event, and it provided Fethard trainer Harry Kelly with a welcome success as the John Moylan-owned mare Rathnaleen Tou emerged victorious.

Practically the whole field were in with a chance as they descended to the final two flights, but rider Eamonn Corbett had his mount ideally positioned, and the 14-1 shot got the gaps and went on after the final flight to beat Courtin BB by a length-and-a-quarter.