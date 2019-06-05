Waterford hurler returns to his former Tipperary school to present sports awards

This year marked the third year of the annual High School GAA All-Stars awards, which mark the dedication and performances of students in both football and hurling over the course of the year.

The High School All-Stars had previously been presented by former student and dual All-Ireland minor winner, Tipperary footballer Bill Maher and Tipperary footballer Liam Casey, but this year the school went across the River Suir to get another former student and GAA star of the High School, Conor Gleeson as guest of honour.

The Nire/Fourmilewater player won minor and under 21 All-Irelands with Waterford, and Conor has been outstanding for the Waterford senior hurlers over the last few years, earning an All-Star and Young Hurler of the Year nomination in 2017.

The First Year County A football title winners were also presented with their medals by Conor, who spoke of his experiences of playing both Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhúirí during his time in school and how he is proud to have various Tipperary county titles during his time in the High School. He explained how his participation in sport in school helped to hone his skills, and helped him form fantastic friendships which he still shares today.

A presentation was made to Waterford Hurling and Football star Conor Gleeson when he returned to his alma mater recently to present the High School Hurling and Football Awards 2019.

From left to right: David Nugent (teacher), Seamus Ryan (Deputy Principal), Jason Madigan (Senior Football captain), Conor Gleeson and Enda Dunphy (Senior Hurling captain), Tony Gleeson (teacher).

A presentation was made to Conor on behalf of the school by senior captains Jason Madigan and Enda Dunphy.

The High School thanks all who contributed to GAA within the school throughout the year, especially the coaches and players, and looks forward to another successful school year in 2019/20.