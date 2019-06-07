GAELIC GAMES

Tipperary senior hurling goalkeeper Brian Hogan receives €1,000 bursary

PRESENTATION FROM TIPPERARY ASSOCIATION DUBLIN

Tipp goalkeeper Brian Hogan accepts his bursary from Pat O'Connell, with Liam Myles looking on

 

Tipperary senior hurling goalkeeper, Brian Hogan, has been awarded a bursary of €1,000 by the Tipperary Association Dublin.  

The Association awards annual bursaries to intercounty players who are engaged in fulltime third level studies.

Brian is completing a two-year master’s degree course in Education in UCD.

He put in another outstanding performance for Tipperary against Clare last Sunday, keeping a clean sheet against the Banner in Ennis.

He accepted his bursary at a ceremony at the Palace Bar in Dublin from association president Liam Myles and treasurer Pat O’Connell.

 