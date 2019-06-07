Tipperary senior hurling goalkeeper Brian Hogan receives €1,000 bursary

Tipperary senior hurling goalkeeper, Brian Hogan, has been awarded a bursary of €1,000 by the Tipperary Association Dublin.

The Association awards annual bursaries to intercounty players who are engaged in fulltime third level studies.

Brian is completing a two-year master’s degree course in Education in UCD.

He put in another outstanding performance for Tipperary against Clare last Sunday, keeping a clean sheet against the Banner in Ennis.

He accepted his bursary at a ceremony at the Palace Bar in Dublin from association president Liam Myles and treasurer Pat O’Connell.