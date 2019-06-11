Carrick United FC U-12 girls team are in cup final

Carrick United's U-12 girls team defeated Tramore by two goals in the U-12s semi-final. The final score was Carrick Utd. 2, Tramore 0 after extra time.

This was an exciting game from start to finish and not for the faint hearted. Both teams were physically well matched and looking for the win to bring them to the final.

Carrick United had shot go inches wide of the goal and shots hit the crossbar.

Both teams had great chances but the game was 0-0 at full time.

The girls knew what they had to do going into extra time and pushed hard for it. Clodagh Power was awarded a free 25 yards out.

She scored an amazing goal from the free to bring Carrick Utd 1-0 ahead in the first half of extra time. Tramore attacked and defended harder than ever. Aine Power worked tirelessly and delivered a great ball into Aurelia Finucane who scored an excellent goal to win the match.

However Tramore made this a hard game for Carrick Utd.

They have played two hard games to make it to the cup final.

The final against Bohs takes place in Graun Park in Tramore this Sunday, June 16 at 11am.

The club appeals to its members and supporters to support the U-12 at this match.