Four Crosco Cup quarter-finals in West Tipperary this evening (Wednesday)

There are four games down for decision in the Bertie’s Bar (Dundrum) Crosco Cup this evening, Wedneday, June 12.

All games must be decided on the night with extra-time to be played in the event of a draw at the end of an hour's hurling.

Bertie's Bar Crosco Cup Q-Final

Lattin, 19:30, Lattin Cullen Gaels V Cappawhite (ET). Referee: Phil Ryan

Leahy Park, Cashel, 19:30, Cashel King Cormacs V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams (ET). Referee: John O’Grady

Annacarty 19:30, Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Sean Treacys (ET).

Golden 19:30, Golden-Kilfeacle V Clonoulty/Rossmore (ET). Referee: Fergal Horgan