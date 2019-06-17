Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore rides her first winner since returning from an injury suffered in Clonmel

Killenaule native Rachael Blackmore did better than any other woman ever did previously in the jump jockeys' championship last season when finishing runner-up to Paul Townend and she registered her first winner since returning from injury at Downpatrick on Sunday when Put The Kettle On won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Handicap Hurdle.

Trained by Henry De Bromhead, who registered a 187-1 treble on the day, Put The Kettle On was sent off the 13-8 favourite and made every yard of the running on the way to a seven-length win over Dollys Destination.

It was Blackmore's second winner of the new jumps season.

Popular trainer John Nicholson had not saddled a winner since Benruben landed a winner's bumper at Leopardstown over Christmas but the Thurles man put that to rights when tough young handicapper Olympic Honour made almost all to land the BetVictor Proudly Supporting Irish Racing Handicap at Gowran on Sunday.

In the hands of Andy Slattery, the 8-1 shot really found plenty in a wide open handicap, seeing off a host of challengers in the last furlong or so before proving good enough to beat the last of those challengers Engles Rock by half-a-length.

Templemore trainer John Ryan had some of his finest days as a trainer at Punchestown with his stable star Foildubh, and he is hopeful that the victory of Reach Up in the Download And Bet With The Ladbrokes App Handicap Chase on Wednesday can be the forerunner of better things to come.

With favourite Thecraicisninety setting a concussive pace in front, Liam Quinlan on the 7-2 shot had to sit and wait for him to come back, but that he did and Ryan's charge was just able to get the better of him on the run to the line. Ryan hopes he can be a horse to emulate more recent stable star Kylecrue.