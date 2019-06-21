Tipperary boxer Raymond Joyce wins Irish title

Raymond Joyce claimed his first Irish national title in style after three stunning performances over three weekends, culminating in a win in the final against highly regarded John Donohoe, St. Michael’s, Athy on a 4-1 decision.

The 14 year-old Clonmel schoolboy took command of the bout from the opening bell and never let his opponent settle, with his work rate and intensity impressing the judges over the three rounds.

It was a special moment for Raymond and Clonmel Boxing Club when he lifted the 46kg Irish title on finals night at the National Boxing Stadium, as he had never won a bout at national level before this year’s championship, having been beaten on split decisions in previous years.

His perseverance and dedication to his chosen sport shone through this year and it paid off for the Clonmel boxer. Raymond had an excellent semi-final win over Martin Doherty, Holy Trinity, Belfast, taking a 4-1 decision and an equally impressive victory in the quarter-final over Caelan Doherty, Two Castles, taking a 5-0 decision from the judges.

Working his corner at the championships were Clonmel coaches Martin Fennessy and Kenny Dillon.

Ryan O’Neill also competed at the championship and was unlucky to go out at the semi final stage after losing a 3-2 split decision.

