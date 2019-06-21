Tipperary maintain momentum but Limerick will have a different mindset in the Munster final

Students of J.D. Salinger’s classic, The Catcher in the Rye, will be familiar with the term phony. The novel’s protagonist, Holden Caulfield, uses the word over 30 times to depict what he sees as the fake American world he inhabits.

It’s a word that popped into conversations at Thurles on Sunday last also after a game that fell well short of the type of blood and thunder you’d expect from a do-or-die Munster championship clash.

There was a definite element of phony war about it all in a game that was very tame in comparison to what we witnessed at Wexford Park on Saturday night – and indeed what we can expect at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday week.

John Kiely’s advance selection offered intimations of what to expect. Declan Hannon may have been nursing an injury but leaving players like Cian Lynch, Gearoid Hegarty and Graeme Mulcahy on the bench hinted at a certain mindset: winning wasn’t an absolute imperative and, privately at least, there may have been a feeling that avoiding a Munster final re-match was desirable.

In the event you should be careful what you wish for. Clare’s surprise win at Ennis upset the applecart and that re-match is now a definite fixture, whether desired or not.

It was a strange game in the circumstances. With little tangible at stake neither side was going to approach the task with missionary zeal. An element of shadow boxing then was on view and essentially Tipperary prevailed because they showed a bit more purpose and method than Limerick in a low-stakes contest.

It was a sluggish start from Tipperary, hitting a few wayward wides into the town goal early on, though a tricky wind has to be factored into any assessment. There was an early half-chance for ‘Bubbles’ when John McGrath copped his run and placed the ball brilliantly into his path. For once ‘Bubbles’ touch was off and the chance was gone.

The opening quarter stayed low scoring, with defences dominating. Barrett was doing well in his man-marking duties on Gillane and Paudie Maher was in typical mood, hoovering up an amount of possession on the forty.

Yet we came very close to leaking a goal on 17 minutes when Seamus Flanagan got away from James Barry but Brian Hogan stood firm to keep the shot out. It was the only threat of goal we faced in the first half, with Limerick relying on Gillane’s frees to keep them in touch. They managed a mere three points from open play in that first half.

By contrast Tipp were more inventive in attack, with a spread of scorers from half backs Brendan and Paudie Maher through Breen, Forde, Callanan and Morris. Our 12-8 interval edge reflected a modest superiority in a half of much looseness and just the odd flurry of intensity.

By now there were definite negatives for Tipp, with Barrett being called ashore with a hamstring injury and ‘Bonner’, after a typically industrious half, being stretchered off with an ominous looking knee knock.

There was a definite upping of the tempo early in the second half. John McGrath fed ‘Bubbles’ for a snap-shot at goal which Nickie Quaid did very well to parry. On the counter attack Limerick had points from Gillane and Mulcahy to cut the lead.

Then came a decisive moment when Callanan struck for the game’s only goal after being put through by another classy John McGrath pop pass over the heads of the defenders. Once again the movement and anticipation of the Tipp forward was crucial to that score.

Essentially what we had we held from there to the end. Point for point the game careered down the home straight, with frees still a major source of scores for the visitors. Our workrate held firm with no slacking, even when Limerick introduced some reinforcements. Half back was again our anchor, with the forwards mixing slickness with sloppiness at times, but always keeping the scoreboard ticking.

We weren’t going to be caught barring a Limerick goal, and they did threaten on a couple of occasions where it took frantic defending to hold the line. Pat Ryan was now bothering Sean O’Brien, the defender’s yellow card not helping his cause.

At the other end Callanan’s leadership continued to be a factor and Forde’s sideline double act reinforced our lead. By contrast Limerick’s method faltered, the passes not finding their target, the turnovers mounting and aspects of their play being downright careless. Some of Tipperary’s play too was untidy, ‘Bubbles’, Morris and Kehoe all hitting bad wides, but there was enough crispness elsewhere to meet requirements on this occasion.

Encouragingly Tipperary sustained the momentum of previous games, if not reaching the same classy heights. Goalie Hogan enhanced his standing with a fine display highlighted by that save from Seamus Flanagan and one commanding fetch on a dangerous lob. For the moment at least the goalie issue is resolved.

Our defensive ability relies heavily on the half back line, which has been imperious so far this season.

Paudie surely ranks among the greats for his unfaltering consistency game after game, regularly a contender for man-of-the-match. Brendan has found his niche at wing, his reading and covering often going unnoticed but being immensely valuable. Ronan completes the network.

It was interesting to see The Sunday Game highlight how the defence negated Limerick’s puck-out strategy. The puck-out tactic relies on forwards bunching in the centre and then breaking at pace to receive the delivery on the wings. A simple counter-ploy is to position a defender either side of the crowded middle and thereby closing off the option for the goalie. Hospital school did likewise earlier this year in their Harty Cup game with Thurles CBS.

I feel less secure about our inside line of defence, which relies on cover from the half line. James Barry got turned very easily for the first half goal chance and while Sean O’Brien did well early on the running of Pat Ryan had him bothered later in the game. Barrett’s input has been crucial to this sector and his likely absence now for the Munster final presents an added concern.

Our midfield continues to deliver, with Noel’s brain and Breen’s brawn a perfect match. I’m not so sure the Ballina man deserved to be called off this time, though Robert Byrne did well when introduced.

In four games in Munster four of the forwards have taken man-of-the-match trophies. It was Callanan’s turn on Sunday after delivering 1-4 from open play. After the league series there were questions raised about the wisdom of appointing him captain; since then he’s answered the queries emphatically.

When it comes to creative vision, John McGrath is a clone of Noel. He set up Callanan’s goal with that cheeky little lob over the heads of the defenders and put one on ‘Bubbles’ plate in the first half before control let the forward down.

It must be a frustration trying to mark the younger McGrath: you think you have him corralled out near the sideline and he either swings an impossible point over his shoulder or else delivers a pass that splits open the defence.

‘Bubbles’ too was heavily involved on Sunday, maintaining recent impressions, while Forde’s credits included three frees, that pair of line ball ‘cuts’ and three points from play – not a bad input against the All-Ireland champions. Jake Morris on his first start hit a point but is still not offering enough to challenge for a starting slot.

In all of this there was a major downer with that injury to ‘Bonner’. For a player that has really returned to his powerful best this season it’s the worst luck possible that he’s caught the cruciate curse. These injuries can really test a panel where the replacement material has still to convince. Dan McCormack did show up well when introduced so he might be a starter in the final.

Overall it was another solid day’s work by the team. Their trajectory has been unwavering in this round robin series, with a perfect record from the four games and optimism high as we head towards the business end of the season.

However the Munster final on Sunday week will present an entirely different puzzle. There may have been questions around Limerick’s attitude last week but expect an entirely different mindset the next time. I think John Kiely has the perfect scenario now to whip up passions for this final.

Imagine the narrative in training this week down in the Gaelic Grounds. That slipshod display against Tipperary was despicable. Where is your pride? Where was the workrate that we’ve focused so much on? Where were the heads up, finding colleagues? That creating of space we’ve worked on? The taking on of opponents? Where was the Limerick passion? Are ye now going to allow Tipperary beat ye for the second time in a fortnight? And in our own back yard? Is that what we’re facing? Are ye happy with that?

Add in a full Limerick line-out the next time and the likely loss of ‘Bonner’ and Barrett for Tipperary. Suddenly the scales begin to tilt Limerick’s way.

Elsewhere the Leinster series, like Munster, hung on score difference in the end. Galway’s demise removes one major All- Ireland obstacle. The Tribesmen’s narrow win over Carlow came back to bite in earnest. They may have produced a major highlight in Nowlan Park but their tepid form in other games proved very costly.

Kilkenny and Wexford produced the dogfight of the year thus far and they won’t spare each other either in the Leinster final. Kilkenny may not have the firepower of the past but the Cody factor keeps driving them on. There’s still a lot to be decided as this open championship heads towards high noon.

Any phony wars are now over.