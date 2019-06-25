Carrick Utd U-12 team give spirited performance in Schoolgirls Cup Final 

Carrick United U-12s girls team were defeated by Bohemians FC in an exciting high tempo U-12 Schoolgirls Cup Final at Graun Park, Tramore on Sunday, June 16.

It was a massive achievement for the Carrick team to reach the final and also place second in the League in their first competitive season.

Bohemians scored an early goal in the first 10 minutes of the game but the Carrick Utd. backs Isobelle Foley, Jody Whelan and Rebecca Murray made sure to keep the opposition at bay.

Midfield players Claire Connolly, Aine Power and Aurélia Finucane worked tirelessly and Claire delivered some great crosses into the box to Keeley Reade and Clodagh Power with chances going just wide. Carrick United also had great goal chances from corners but the Boh’s defence worked hard to keep their goal safe. Bohs went on to score their second goal just before half time.

Carrick United started the second half strongly with all the girls delivering some dangerous balls into their forwards. A great ball kicked up the line by Rebecca Murray ended with Aurélia Finucane scoring assisted by Clodagh Power. This was Aurelia's third goal in three games.

Carrick United's goal keeper Eilish Norris needed to be substituted after taking a knock to the hand after one of her many amazing saves. U-10 keeper Saoirse O’Callaghan bravely stepped into goal and made some great saves. But Bohs broke through and scored their third goal. The Carrick Utd. girls worked hard to get another goal. Clodagh Power kicked some great shots but the game ended 3-1.

All 17 available players on the U-12 squad played in the cup.

Carrick United squad: Eilish Norris, Rebecca Murray, Isobelle Foley, Jody Whelan, Aine Power, Claire Connolly, Keeley Reade, Aurélia Finucane, Clodagh Power, Julie Tobin, Carla O’Connor, Lauren Sherlock, Leanne Sherlock, Saoirse O’Callaghan, Brody Clarkso, Stacey Power, Joanne Brunnock and the team's two injured players Brid Fogarty and Ava Connolly.