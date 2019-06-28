Barrett included in Tipp senior hurling team for Munster Final on Sunday

The team will take on Limerick in LIT Pairc na nGael on Sunday afternoon at 2:00pm

Cathal Barrett has been declared fit to take his place in the Tipperary team to face Limerick in Sunday's Munster senior hurling final. The Holycross Ballycahill man lines out at right corner back with Dan McCormack coming on in place of the injured Patrick Bonner Maher in the side selected by Liam Sheedy and his management team this evening.

Barrett's inclusion is a big boost to Tipperary - he had limped out of the final game in the round robin against Limerick two weeks ago but intensive treatment has left him in a position to be in the starting line-up.

The team is:

Brian Hogan, Cathal Barrett, James Barry, Sean O'Brien, Brendan Maher, Padraic Maher, Ronan Maher, Michael Breen, Noel McGrath, Jason Forde, John O'Dwyer, Dan McCormack, John McGrath, Seamus Callanan (Capt), Jake Morris.