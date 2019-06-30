Rising Tipperary mixed martial arts star Will Fleury is primed to make his US debut on July 12

Cahir’s Will Fleury is primed to take on Antonio Jones at the Bellator 224 event in Thackerville, Oklahoma on July 12 - the bout with Jones will represent Fleury’s mixed martial arts (MMA) debut in the United States.

Fleury, who saw off the challenge of Shaun Taylor in Dublin earlier this year, is hoping to build on his 5-1 record against Jones (7-2) and then feature in another Bellator event at the 3 Arena (Dublin) in September - Bellator is regarded as second only to the UFC in the world of mixed martial arts.

Will Fleury suffered his only defeat to Alen Amedovski at Bellator 203, but the Tipperary man re-grouped well and will face Antonio Jones in confident mood.

As an amateur Fleury was unbeaten as a middleweight and trains at the SBG (Straight Blast Gym) in Dublin. Will Fleury is the son of Denise and Charlie Fleury.

