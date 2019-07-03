Carrick Utd. ladies team secure 6-0 victory over Park Rangers

Carrick United FC Senior Ladies team clocked up a 6-0 victory over Park Rangers in extremely warm conditions in Tom Drohan Park last Wednesday, June 26.

Carrick's Soairse O'Brien scored a great early goal cutting in from the left and chipping the ball in over the stranded Park Rangers keeper 5 minutes into the game.

The team continued to keep possession and just on the 15-minute mark Kattie Connors scored the 2nd goal by running onto a ball from the left and burying it in the bottom corner of the goal. Carrick United continued to dominate and had scored another three goals by the stroke of half time. Saorise O’Brien scored from outside the box and Kate Connors scored by coming in from the left and beating the offside trap. Rachel Rees scored just before the half time whistle by showing excellent turn of pace to beat the Park Rangers keeper to the ball.

The play was less intense in the second half due to the heat of the evening but Carrick United's players tried to play good soccer and created chance after chance without scoring.

Saoirse got her hat trick on the 65th minute with another strike that deflected off the Park Rangers defender into the goal.

Carrick Utd. won a penalty late on from a great run into the box by Emma Sullivan but unfortunately Saoirse's kick hit the post. The game finished out 6-0. Carrick Utd. could not have asked for a better performance from every players on the field.

The team have achieved two wins from two games, scoring eight goals and conceding none.

Their biggest test is an away game to Benfica this week.

The effort the team's players are putting in during training and matches means they are high in confidence and looking forward to the challenges ahead.