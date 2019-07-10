Aherlow Gaels make no mistake in replay to book place in Tipperary Minor 'B' Football Final

Tipperary Water County Tipperary Minor ‘B’ Football Championship Semi-Final Replay

AHERLOW GAELS 3-9 BOHERLAHAN/DUALLA 0-6

As can so often happen in replays, the expectation of a second thrilling encounter failed to materialise. And so it was at Leahy Park in Cashel this evening (Wednesday) when Aherlow Gaels made full use of their second chance to cruise to a 12 points win over Mid Tipperary champions Boherlahan/Dualla.

In the last minute of the second period of extra-time just 10 days ago it took a goal from the Aherlow and Lattin/Cullen combination to force a replay. This time however, there was never much doubt about the result, the West Tipperary outfit comprehensively pulling away before half-time and staying in front to the finish.

They will now meet Kilsheelan/Kilcash (7-11 to 0-5 winners over Borrisokane tonight also) in the final at Cahir on Saturday evening next with a throw-in at 5.30 pm.

Aherlow Gaels only took a half a minute to get the scoreboard ticking over when man-of-the-match Tony O’Neill pointed. Another point from the centre-forward in the second minute, after a strong run by Páraic Ryan, settled the combination team well.

John Ryan opened the Mid side’s account in the third minute with a free after Jake Canny’s shot at goal had been footblocked.

Michael Elligott with a free, and a fine point from a tight angle by Ben Carey put Aherlow Gaels 0-4 to 0-1 up after nine minutes, with youthful Diarmuid Looby doing great work around the middle of the park in winning a good supply of possession.

Boherlahan's Josh Ryan fluffed a very good goal chance in the 10th minute but ‘The Sash’ would have the next three points coming from two Josh Ryan frees and an excellent effort from James Murphy who ran from deep inside his own half to raise a deserved white flag.

At 0-4 apiece with 23 minutes gone it briefly promised a repeat of the excitement of the drawn game but Boherlahan/Dualla would fail to score again for another 25 minutes of play either side of half time.

Tony O'Neill put in a fine performance for Aherlow Gaels ended with a tally of 1-5, the game's top scorer.

A pointed free off the ground from 30 metres by Tony O’Neill put Aherlow Gael ahead again before perhaps the game’s more crucial score arrived in the 28th minute. A Boherlahan kick-out was captured out at the sideline by Jack O’Halloran and his move towards goal was finished superbly by Tony O’Neill to put breathing space between the sides.

In a dominant finish to the opening period, O’Neill added another point with a sweet left footed effort before a rasper at goal by Michael Elligott was deflected over by Boherlahan corner-back Ned Ryan. At 1-7 to 0-4 heading to the break it was looking very promising for Aherlow Gaels for a place in the county decider.

By the end of the third quarter the game was well and truly finished as a contest when the West Tipperary side had stretched that six points interval advantage to an unassailable 14 points.

Three minutes into the half another Boherlahan kick-out was seized upon once again by Jack O’Halloran before he set up Ben Carey to goal from close in.

After a good run by 16-year-old Simon Crehan created space for another Tony O’Neill, disaster struck once more for the Mid side.

A flowing move through the middle involving O’Neill and Elligott put Ben Carey in the clear but as he attempted to shoot at goal he was unfairly impeded and the resultant penalty was tucked away by Michael Elligott, albeit at the second time of asking after Luke Kevin made a good save.

Another free from Elligott made the score 3-9 to 0-4 in the 45th minute, the memory of the drawn encounter now distant.

Indeed Aherlow Gaels wouldn’t score again in the final quarter during which time a well-beaten Boherlahan/Dualla side tagged on two points, from Josh Ryan and a free nine minutes from the end – the final score of the game – a free converted by Darragh Lacey.

The night this time definitely belonged to the Aherlow and Lattin/Cullen side. There was plenty to admire about the team effort and besides their main scoring threats in Tony O'Neill and Michael Elligott there were other fine showings from Diarmuid Looby, Tadhg Carew, Cody Cunningham, Jack O'Halloran, Conor O'Dwyer and Shane Carew, but it was a no-nonsense approach right throughout that propelled them into Saturday's county final.

Boherlahan/Dualla missed the bus the first night and never rose to the same heights this time but were short a couple with holidays and injuries which didn't help their cause. To their credit to kept at it to the end even when it was gone beyond redemption. Martin Paul O'Dwyer was solid in the centre of the defence in front of Thomas Bourke at full-back. Luke O'Flynn and Michael O'Connor tried hard around the middle of the park while in patches James Murphy, Darragh Lacey and Josh Ryan had their moments also.

TEAMS:

Aherlow Gaels: Jack Whelton, Nicholas O'Dea, Shane Carew, Cody Cunningham, Simon Crehan, Tadgh Carew (Captain), Graham Bourke, Diarmuid Looby, Raymond Hennessy, Michael Elligott (1-3, 0-2F), Tony O'Neill (1-5, 0-2F), Ciaran O'Sullivan, Jack O'Halloran, Ben Carey (1-1), Conor O'Dwyer.

Subs: Padraig Power for O'Sullivan (40, inj); Moss O'Brien for Crehan (56); Dylan Cunningham for Carey (56); Darragh O'Brien for O'Neill (57); Liam Carey for O'Dwyer (57).

Boherlahan/Dualla: Luke Kevin, Niall Quaid (Captain), Thomas Bourke, Ned Ryan, James Tuohy, Martin Paul O'Dwyer, James Casey, Páraic Ryan, James Murphy (0-1), Jake Canny, Darragh Lacey (0-1F), Josh Ryan (0-4, 0-3F), Euan Ryan.

Subs: Dean Mulcaire for E. Ryan (28, inj); Cormac Casey for Quaid (41); Páraic Flanagan for O'Flynn (44); Sean Kavanagh for P. Ryan (55).

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Newcastle).