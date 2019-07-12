Tipperary’s Barry Coffey is set to star at the U19 European Championships with the Republic of Ireland

Nenagh native Barry Coffey is set to star for Tom Mohan’s Republic of Ireland team at the Under-19 European Championships in Armenia - the Republic are preparing for the tournament in confident mood having won all six of their qualifying games.

The competition comprises of two groups of four teams with the top two in each progressing to the semi-finals (July 24) - the final is scheduled to take place on July 27.

The Republic of Ireland will launch their group B campaign against Norway on Monday, July 15 (3.45pm Irish time) before facing France on Thursday, July 18 (6pm Irish time) and then the Czech Republic on Sunday, July 21 (6pm Irish time).

All of the games will be broadcast live on RTÉ2.

During the qualification campaign the Republic of Ireland beat Bosnia & Herzegovina (3-1), the Faroe Islands (3-0), the Netherlands (2-1), Romania (5-0), Azerbaijan (3-1) and Russia (2-0).

In June 2017 Barry Coffey signed with Scottish footballing giant Glasgow Celtic. The eighteen-year-old Nenagh man is now a member of the Glasgow Celtic first team squad and featured in two recent pre-season friendlies under manager Neil Lennon; on June 26 Barry Coffey started for Glasgow Celtic in a 6-1 win over SC Pinakfeld in Austria while the midfielder was then introduced as a substitute in a 2-1 victory against Wiener SC on June 29.

Barry Coffey starred on the Nenagh AFC junior side which came within a point of winning the Limerick District League Premier Division league title in 2016 while Barry also inspired Nenagh AFC to a first-ever FAI Under-17 Cup title (2016) - the Blues famously beat Cork’s Wilton United 3-2 after extra-time at Pearse Stadium in Limerick on that occasion.

The Republic of Ireland international is the son of Noel and Noreen Coffey and is a brother to Andrew and Maeve.

The full Republic of Ireland under-19 squad reads as follows: Brian Maher (St Patrick's Athletic), George McMahon (Burnley), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Mark McGuinness (Arsenal), Oisín McEntee (Newcastle United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Jack James (Unattached), Kameron Ledwidge (Southampton), Ciarán Brennan (Sheffield Wednesday), Joe Hodge (Manchester City), Lee O'Connor (Manchester United), Barry Coffey (Glasgow Celtic), Niall Morahan (Sligo Rovers), Brandon Kavanagh (Shamrock Rovers), Conor Grant (Sheffield Wednesday), Jonathan Afolabi (Unattached), Ali Reghba (Leicester City), Tyreik Wright (Aston Villa), Matt Everitt (Brighton) and Festy Ebosele (Derby County).

