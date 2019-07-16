If Tipperary lose to Wexford the County Board plan to re-start the club hurling championships on August 11

Please note that the Tipperary County Board have indicated that the Tipperary Water-sponsored county senior and intermediate club hurling championships will re-commence on the week-ending Sunday, August 11 if the Premier County lose to Wexford in the All-Ireland semi-finals on July 28.

Meanwhile the prestigious Johnny Ryan Cup is up for grabs on Wednesday, July 17 when Mid Tipperary rivals Drom & Inch and Upperchurch-Drombane collide in the Tipperary Water County Hurling League division one final - Templetuohy will host that attractive contest at 7.30pm.

Holycross will host the Mid Tipperary CM Signs Cahill Cup final also on Wednesday, July 17 when Loughmore-Castleiney take on Moycarkey-Borris at 7.30pm. The 2019 decider represents a re-match of last year's final when Loughmore edged a classic (2-25 to 1-24 after extra-time).

Na Sáirséalaigh Dúrlas Éile, the famed Thurles club who have won thirty-six county senior hurling titles, are planning to host a feast of Gaelic games on Saturday, July 20 to celebrate the development of the Blues' gleaming new field at Toor Killinan.

On Saturday, July 20 three challenge games will be played on the new pitch for the first time - a camogie match at 3pm, ladies football contest at 4.15pm and then at 5.30pm Thurles Sarsfields will take on Limerick outfit Na Piarsaigh in a game which is sure to attract a crowd.

