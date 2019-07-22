Ocean Glandore makes it back-to-back wins at Tipperary races

The gutsy Ocean Glandore returned to a rip roaring reception at Tipperary on Sunday, with his owners, the Lostwelton Syndicate, thrilled by their ten-year-old's success in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase for Cloughjordan trainer Denis Hogan.

Partnered to victory by promising Doneraile, County Cork rider Darragh O'Keeffe, the now six-time winner looked beaten at the last but made it back-to-back victories by digging deep inside the final furlong - potentially on his way to the Galway festival.

All eyes may have been on Frankie Dettori's visit to Killarney on Wednesday, but Hogan and Shanagolden rider Chris Hayes teamed up to land the opening claiming race at Fairyhouse, as Nobel Joshua showed a good attitude to get off the mark.

The three-year-old had some decent form over longer distances and was able to use his stamina to repel the late challenge of favourite Bar Room Bore.