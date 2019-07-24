Runners from top Tipperary club Dundrum AC in action in England, Cork and Limerick

CLOYNE 5K

The Cloyne 5k was held on Thursday last in Cloyne, East Cork on a course that is known to be quick.

Dundrum AC’s Karen Coughlan made the trip down to East Cork.

She placed 48th overall and second lady in a fantastic personal best time of 19:41.

This was great running for Karen to place in podium position in a competitive race and to get that coveted sub 20 minute time for 5k for the first time.

Karen has had a fantastic year of running and this achievement is well deserved.

GALTEE HALF MARATHON

The Galtee Half Marathon was held on Saturday last in Co. Limerick.

A half marathon is a hard task of 21km on a road - add in the uneven terrain and mountain climbing and it makes it ten times harder.

That didn't hinder Dundrum’s Christina Fryday (above), who has grown to love mountain running.

She has completed loads of different terrain and mountain runs now. She placed 64th in 3:34:17 and was seventh lady O40.

HAMPSHIRE GRAND PRIX

The Hampshire Grand Prix was held in England last weekend.

Dundrum AC’s Kevin Moore competed in the 3,000m.

He was in the lead right up until the last 400m when he was caught for first place.

He finished a very strong second in a great time of 8:30.

For more Tipperary sport read Manager Liam Sheedy is looking for the real Tipperary to stand up in All-Ireland hurling semi-final