Tipperary hurling legend Brendan Cummins will take part in All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals

Legendary goalkeeper Brendan Cummins is in the line-up for the M. Donelly All-Ireland Poc Fada finals in hurling and camogie, which will take place on the Cooley Mountains on Saturday August 3.

The Tipperary man will face competition from players including Cork’s Patrick Horgan, Clare’s Ronan Taafe and defending champion Cillian Kiely from Offaly in the senior hurling event.

After winning the pairs competition with Ian Scallan from Wexford in 1999, Cummins later went on to win nine All-Ireland Poc Fada singles titles between 2004 and 2015.

The holder of two All-Ireland medals, five Munster titles, three National Leagues and five All Star awards, he called time on a glittering inter-county career in October 2013.

The Poc Fada competition was first held in 1960. Following a short hiatus from 1970-1980, it returned in 1981 and has been ever-present on the national calendar since.

Another Tipperary player, Pat Ryan from Upperchurch-Drombane will participate in the U-16 hurling event on August 3, having won this year’s Munster U-16 Poc Fada.

