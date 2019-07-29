Our subs made a massive impact – Tipperary stars Padraic Maher and Noel McGrath

Two of Tipperary's big stars on the day pointed to the impact of the subs coming off the bench as having a major influence on the outcome of Sunday's All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final.



Padraic Maher and Noel McGrath, both men from the 2010 and 2016 winning stables have seen enough in their stellar careers to know that hurling is evolving rapidly and a game cannot be won with 15 players.



“People talk about it being a twenty man game and that's what it is. Well, our subs got us over the line today and fair play to them. There are forty lads on this panel and everyone is working hard for each other,” Padraic Maher said afterwards.

Noel McGrath was of a similar view having watched Jake Morris, Willie Connors, Mark Kehoe and Ger Browne all scoring, but also contributing very significantly to the win. “That's why we have a panel of players training since last November to be involved in days like this – where else would they rather be? They did their job and they were unbelievable. There was massive excitement and joy and I am very proud of what we have achieved with the group of players. It's just a day that you are happy to be a Tipperary person and it took serious heart and guts and everything that was good about hurling was on display out there today,” said Noel who bagged four points from play from his midfield berth.



Tipperary had taken the bodyblows but responded immediately – for each of Wexford's three goals, Tipperary went upfield and got a point back straight away. That was very significant in a game when heart, guts and resolve were as important as silken skills.



“We had a few setbacks and a few tight, tough decisions went against us. But, we kept going and the lads kept sticking to the process and we got it back point-by-point and got the result. We knew we had it in the tank but we had to bring it out today to get us back to the final and it's a great feeling now. It's funny to be back against Kilkenny again. We have had great battles over the years and I have no doubt this final will be another one,” Padraic said, adding, “ When John got sent off we had no other choice but to put the shoulder to the wheel and thankfully we got there in the end. It took 76 minutes to get over the line but we are thrilled to get back to the final now.



A rock at the heart of the Tipperary defence - Padraic Maher

“In fairness to Wexford they threw everything at us and likewise we did the same to them, especially after we went a man down. Every ball was fought for and we were getting hit and shoved all over, and we had to earn the right to get the ball. It's great for us to come out on top. Again, we have plenty to work on for the final because we felt we only hurled to our potential for about twenty minutes.”



Noel McGrath was buzzing with anticipation when talk of the All-Ireland Final against Kilkenny was mentioned. But, the big buzz was from the thrill of the win over Wexford. “ These days in Croke Park are why you train and why you play. I don't know what it was like from a spectators point of view, it must have been unbelievable to watch, but to come out the right side of it is massive. You would be just so proud to be wearing the Tipperary jersey and for all our team mates and the backroom team, it was tremendous.

“The setbacks and decisions in any games are part and parcel of it and when you are on the pitch, you just have to get on with it. You can look back on those things afterwards and say this was right or wrong, but that's part of sport and I'm sure there were calls where Wexford thought they should have gone their way. That's always been part of sport and that's what makes it so good and so enjoyable,” Noel said.