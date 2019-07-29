Huge three weeks ahead says Tipp Chairman John Devane

Tipperary County Board Chairman John Devane is looking forward to a very hectic few weeks ahead of the All-Ireland Final, and says that despite the many headaches to come, it is where The Premier County wants to be.



Moments after the final whistle had sounded on Sunday last, the Boherlahan Dualla man was in planning mode and the Premier machine immediately swung into action in anticipation of a great, but very busy, few weeks.



“It will be a huge three weeks for the county because we have the All-Ireland senior final against Kilkenny and also the u-20 semi-final against Wexford on Sunday next in Nowlan Park. It's actually a tough position to be in, but isin't it far better than being out of the All-Ireland Final. It used to be the first Sunday in September, now its the third Sunday in August and we'll be ready for it and so will Kilkenny as they always are,” John told The Tipperary Star.



The Board is presiding over a sold-out Galway Races fundraiser today; are hosting an open training session on Wednesday evening; and then have to contend with the All-Ireland u-20 clash against Wexford on Sunday. Furthermore, it means that club championship games will be going back a bit further and if Tipp make it to the u-20 All-Ireland Final, further again.



“The logistics of getting to the final are big and we have a lot to organise. To come back as we did from twice being dead and buried and to take all the decisions which went against us, I thought we showed tremendous spirit to keep coming back. And, we did it with points and a lot of them coming from the subs. The bench was good, the lads on the field were good and everybody played their part. The character of this team is always good and always has been.



“We have been there or thereabouts over the last number of years. We have played seven games to get to an All-Ireland Final and we only lost won with a bad second half showing, which can happen anyone. We are in the final now and the county is on a high. Everyone was saying that Wexford had more supporters there today, but by God we out-roared them in the second half because we have very passionate supporters too,” John said.