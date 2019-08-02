Announcement tonight of Fethard Sports Achievement Award winner for July

Above: South and County U12 ‘A’ Champions. Back L to R Eugene Walsh (mentor), Alec Knightly, Daniel Barry, T.J. Keane, Ben Allen, Sean McEvoy, Sami Laaksonen, Michael Hayes (mentor). Front L to R: Gavin Neville, Rory O’Mahony, Noah O’Flynn, Charlie Walsh, Danny Shelly, Sam Coen and Zach Smith.

Six nominations were received for the Butler’s Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Award for July. The winner for July will be announced at a special function in Butler’s Bar on this Friday night, August 2. All are welcome.

1. David Flanagan – Greyhound trainer David has trained 12 winners in July which brings his total so far this year to over 50 winners.

2. Sean McGarry Thompson – Sean had four wins on the junior archery circuit at New Ross, Astona, Dunbrody and Three Counties.

3. Sam Donovan – representing Clonmel A.C., Sam also won an U10, 60 metre ‘B’ gold medal to add to his recent Community Games success.

4. Michael Allen – Michael’s greyhound ‘Crackling Blitz’ won four races at Thurles Track during July including a sweepstakes final.

5. Fethard & Killusty boys U12 Soccer Team – Munster champions at Community Games by beating teams from Limerick, Clare and Kerry. They next play ‘ Roscommon’ in the All-Ireland semi-final.

6. Lily O’Mahoney, Grainne Murray, Rose O’Donnell – all members of the Tipperary U15 Camogie Team who won the shield final of the Joe O’Brien Tournament held in Ferns, Co Wexford.

Fethard ladies footballers make club history in Tipperary Senior Championship