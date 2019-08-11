Tipperary greyhound trainer wins July Sports Award

The Butler’s Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Awards for July were presented on Friday night, August 2.

The first award presented was ‘Mentor of the Month’ to Pat Culligan, chairperson of Killusty Pony Show for the past ten years. Pat is the driving force behind the annual show, held in the idyllic location, at the foot of Slievenamon. This year the committee celebrated their 57th show attracting over 250 entries throughout Ireland.

The event, run by a voluntary committee, continues to grow and is now established as one of the best shows in Ireland. The award was presented by this month’s sponsor, Des O'Meara, who runs a Physiotherapy & Sports Injury Clinic at Tullamaine, Fethard and 36 The Mall, Waterford City.

The winner of the Sports Achievement Award for July was local greyhound trainer David Flanagan who trained an incredible 12 winners in July alone, which brings his total so far this year to over 50 winners. David and his wife Margaret Barrett, run their very successful business, ‘Sunset Kennels’, from their premises situated at Derryluskin, Fethard.

