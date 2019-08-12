Tipperary athletics boost as Angela McCann crowned national senior half marathon champion

The National Half Marathon Road Championships took place in good conditions in Dublin last Sunday over an undulating route where athletes had to contend with a strong wind at times.

Clonmel AC had five members competing and it is great to report that all five athletes ran very well and all winning National medals.

Performance of the day has to go to Angela McCann, who finally captured her first National Senior title, National Senior Women Half Marathon Champion.

Angela went off at a strong pace clipping along at sub 6 minute mile pace for the 1st few miles and was still full of running as she passed the 10 mile mark in 60 mins 30 secs, she maintained that strong running form to cross the finishing line in 80 mins 14 secs, when 60th overall, brilliant running.

This performance is a marked improvement on her recent National 10 mile when winning the National 10 Mile Bronze medal and great to see all her hard training paying dividends.

Angela proved once more that age is only but a number and the F45 athlete rolled back the years to win the title ahead of new up-and-coming runners Niamh Clifford (Star of the Laune) in 80:33 and Aisling O’Connor (Edenderry) 81:40.

David Mansfield also ran a brilliant race in a top-quality field when finishing 5th in 67 mins 53 secs and like Angela this was a marked improvement on his National 10 Mile performance.

Then we had Jimmy Boland running a great race when finishing 17th in 73 mins 57 secs, a PB, with Joey Feery also running well when finishing 33rd in 77 mins 3 secs.

Conor Fleming is another athlete who put in a brilliant performance when winning the National men’s over 50 half marathon bronze medal in 83 mins 16 secs.

As regards our Senior men’s team of David, Jimmy and Joey, their combined time of 3 hours 38 mins 54 secs should see them capture a podium position in the Inter Club awards, which will be confirmed later in the week. So well done to all five members you done your club, town and county proud.